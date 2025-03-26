Cassava Technologies is set to roll out Nvidia’s artificial intelligence software at its South African data centers by June, marking a major step toward building Africa’s first “AI factory.” Once this is successfully implemented, the UK-headquartered digital infrastructure firm plans to expand the deployment to Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria. The company, founded by Zimbabwean entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, boasts a 60,000-mile fiber optic network, renewable energy operations, and data centers across the continent. By partnering with Nvidia, the world’s top chipmaker, Cassava aims to power AI-driven computing services for Africa’s digital businesses. Last December, Cassava secured a $90 million equity investment from the US International Development Finance Corporation, Finnish financier Finnfund, and Google to support its ambitions.

Source: SEMAFOR