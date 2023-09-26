Cassidy Hutchinson had an important message during her interview with Rachel Maddow and that was Donald Trump is running for president to destroy democracy.

Hutchinson told Rachel Maddow about Trump, ” We’re talking about a man who at the very essence of his being almost destroyed democracy in one day and he wants to do it again. He wants to run for president to do it again. He’s been indicted four times since January 6. I would not have a clear conscience and be able to sleep at night if I were a Republican in Congress that supported Donald Trump. And, you know, I think that if they’re not willing to split with that, then we’re in serious danger for the party.”

Video:

Put aside normal partisan politics momentarily, and think about what Cassidy Hutchinson is saying. Hutchinson worked in the Trump White House, and she is saying that Donald Trump tried to destroy democracy, and he is running for president again so that he can destroy democracy.

Now consider all of the networks and media companies who insist on treating Donald Trump like he is a normal presidential candidate. Whether it is CNN or NBC’s Meet The Press when they normalize Trump, these big media outlets and programs are placing democracy in danger.

Cassidy Hutchinson laid it out without ambiguity. Donald Trump wants to destroy democracy. It is the reason why he is running for president. Trump doesn’t believe in democracy, and the only way that he can end democratic principles like the rule of law is to regain the presidency.

Forget Biden’s age or any of the other noise that the media has dreamed up to distract the nation.

Democracy is the most important issue on the ballot in 2024 because, without democracy, there is no freedom.