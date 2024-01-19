Paris, France –

Cassie has appeared at Paris Fashion Week, making her first public appearance since accusing Diddy of sexual assault.

The “Me & U” singer appeared at the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Menswear fashion show on Wednesday (January 17) alongside husband Alex Fine, who actually walked in the show for the French luxury brand.

Cassie began a relationship with model and personal trainer Fine in 2018, the same year she split from Diddy and alleged he raped her.

The following year, they were married and also had their first child togethe,r while they welcomed a second child in 2021.

The two were wed by film director Peter Berg who made movies such as Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Hancock.

In November, Cassie filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Diddy, accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking during their decade-long relationship.

She also alleged that he was responsible for blowing up Kid Cudi‘s car, gave her drugs and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched.

The following day, Diddy “amicably” settled the lawsuit with Cassie, paying her an undisclosed amount of money.

Three other women later filed lawsuits against the 54-year-old billionaire, however he vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he wrote on social media in December. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Regarding one of the other sexual assault lawsuits filed against him, Diddy’s lawyers have claimed of his accusers deserves to have her identity protected as she is a public figure.

Puff’s attorney Jonathan Davis said earlier this week that a legal brief relating to one of the accusers needs to be redacted as it contains information that would make it obvious who she is.

The woman is currently recognized anonymously in legal proceedings as “Jane Doe.”