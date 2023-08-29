The mother of Indigenous Perth teenager Cassius Turvey has started delivering training sessions to police recruits that she hopes will discourage them from becoming “robo-cops” when dealing with victims of crime.

WARNING: This story features the name and image of a deceased Aboriginal person, which has been used with the permission of his family.

Mechelle Turvey said she wanted to harness the grief she experienced from losing her son Cassius — who died after being bashed while walking with friends — to teach officers the importance of showing understanding, empathy and support to those who had lost loved ones.

Ms Turvey’s Take 5 training sessions, which and are the first of its kind for the WA Police force, are aimed at providing police with a better insight into the needs of victims of crime.

She said she jumped at the opportunity to train new recruits after feeling unhappy with the “lack of care” shown by some police after her son died.

Cassius Turvey’s death sent shock waves around the nation and made international headlines. (Supplied)

Ms Turvey described the 90-minute long sessions as “raw” and “sensitive”, while encouraging officers to be caring rather than focusing on getting to the next job.

“Just because you have a uniform, it doesn’t make you better than anyone else,” she said.

“Be the good cop, not the robo-cop.

“It only takes either five seconds or minutes to genuinely show you honestly care rather than just ticking the boxes to do your job.”

She praised Detective Sergeant Steve Cleal, who was involved in the investigation into Cassius’s death, for the way he engaged the family and showed genuine compassion.

‘I choose not to hate’

Cassius’s death in October sent shock waves through the nation and sparked fears about racially-motivated violence.

Ms Turvey spoke of the importance of not allowing what happened to her son to stoke further tension and violence in the community.

Mechelle Turvey is working with police to improve engagement with victims’ families.(ABC News: Rebecca Trigger)

“There is a lot of hurt within the Aboriginal community, there always has been and there always will be injustices and the lack of a strong voice within my mob,” she said.

“So when you see a young Aboriginal boy has died due to senseless violence, yeah people are going to go off.”

Ms Turvey said she therefore encouraged calm at the 38 rallies that were held around the country to honour Cassius.

“It was about … remembering my boy and the leader he was and how I would carry on his legacy,” she said.

Ms Turvey is working in a voluntary advisory role with WA Police.(ABC News: Cason Ho)

“I am not political and my son’s death should not be either.

“I choose not to hate but to make a difference for others through my life experiences.

“I have found out throughout my lifetime that by sharing your life experiences, it actually softens you and heals you, and it has been an immense part of my grieving.”

Officers get the ‘raw truth’

Police Commissioner Col Blanch said about 1,000 recruits would pass through the doors of the police academy this year.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch hopes other victims of crime would be inspired to take part in the new training sessions. (ABC News: James Carmody)

“To have the opportunity to have someone like Mechelle to come along and give them the raw truth of what can happen when you become a police officer is probably something that hasn’t been achieved at this level across the nation,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for those officers to see that when they go to a job, it’s not just following procedures, it’s real people you are dealing with.”

He praised Ms Turvey for being willing to share her painful experience and hoped it would encourage other victims of crime to join the training initiative.

“It’s not very often you can turn what is a terrible tragedy into something that can serve our community for years to come,” he said.

“But to achieve that, you need someone extraordinarily special, who can inspire others, that shows tremendous courage and bravery and most importantly can bring a community together.

“I was lucky to find that person in Mechelle Turvey, someone who has been through some extraordinary tragedies and in my career, it is often very difficult to have those people tell their stories over and over again to help others.”

