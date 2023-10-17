Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, Castle Rock is a Hulu psychological horror series. The plot is a loose adaptation of Stephen King’s stories set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, which also serves as the setting for the show. Season 1 premiered on July 25, 2018, and the series has since received mostly positive reviews. The second season aired from October 23, 2019, to December 11, 2019. If you are curious about when season 3 is coming out, you have come to the right place.

Here’s all the Castle Rock Season 3 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

There is no Castle Rock Season 3 release date as the series was canceled after two seasons.

In November 2020, 11 months after the release of the second season finale, Castle Rock was canceled at Hulu. The cancellation reportedly happened not because of poor reviews or viewership numbers, but due to the fact that the series was always meant to end after the story of a young Anna Wilkes, the main antagonist of Misery.

The cast includes André Holland as Henry Matthew Deaver, Melanie Lynskey as Molly Strand, Jane Levy as Diane “Jackie” Torrance, Sissy Spacek as Ruth Deaver, Lizzy Caplan as Annie Wilkes, Paul Sparks as John “Ace” Merrill, and more.

Where is Castle Rock Season 3 coming out?

Castle Rock Season 3 isn’t confirmed to be released on Hulu. ComingSoon will provide an update if the circumstances change.

The official synopsis for Castle Rock reads:

“Based on the stories of Stephen King, the series intertwines characters and themes from the fictional town of Castle Rock.”