

It’s time to celebrate, Castlevania: Nocturne fans, as Netflix confirmed that season two of the anime adaptation is now in production.



Earlier this week, Netflix shared a very brief teaser video offering the words that everyone wanted to hear in the trailer’s description: “Castlevania: Nocturne will return for a season 2. The project is currently in production.” The trailer itself was simple, offering quick glimpses at a number of the characters we met in the recently released first season. According to director of the show Samuel Deats, all of the images seen in the trailer are “actual storyboards, layouts, and animation,” for the second season. It should be noted that the trailer, despite its short run time, does have some spoilers for the final episode of the first season.



“Sorry to keep you waiting,” Deats also wrote. “Won’t be quite so long this time.” The fact it won’t be as long a wait for the second season as it was for the first will be good news for fans of the show, but neither Deats nor Netflix offered any specifics as to when exactly we can expect the next season.



“Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support,” said showrunners Cliver Bradley and Kevin Kolde in a press release. “We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”



While the first four seasons of the original Castlevania show focused on Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, this time it’s focused on their descendant Richter Belmont, as he teams up with a group of hunters and magicians to stop an apocalypse from occurring, all with the backdrop of the French Revolution. The show was first revealed last year, and finally released at the end of September, generally receiving favourable reviews.

