The Canadian Astronomical Society (CASCA) recently posted an update on the proposed CASTOR Telescope that indicates that a Phase A+ study is under consideration.

The Canadian led Cosmological Advanced Survey Telescope for Optical and uv Research (CASTOR) telescope has been struggling to find traction with government for funding even though all parties agree this project should go forward.

Using celestial themes, the CASTOR logo pays homage to Castor Canadensis — the North American Beaver — Canada’s national animal and an official “symbol of the sovereignty of Canada.” Credit: CASCA.

In its recent update, CASCA stated that “Recent discussions between NRC, CSA and industry have defined the essential next step for CASTOR development: a ‘Phase A+’ study to begin as soon as possible (ideally this calendar year). ” They added that “This 2-year study would cover all mission elements traditionally covered in Phase A studies (mission and technology development, trade studies, system definition, etc) but with more extensive breadboarding and prototyping.”

Meanwhile, the update states that the Coalition for Canadian Astronomy which includes “representatives from the astronomical community (CASCA), the Association of Canadian Universities for Research in Astronomy (ACURA) and industry” has been “working to secure federal funding for the CASTOR mission as the top priority for very large investments in space astronomy, as endorsed by the LRP. The Coalition is continuing its vigorous efforts in support of CASTOR, communicating with the PMO, as well as relevant government ministries and standing committees; the immediate request is for $20 million to be provided to the NRC to lead a Phase A+ study. These efforts have particularly highlighted the CASTOR mission’s contributions to Canadian leadership and sovereign capacity-building within the aerospace sector.”

The Thirty Meter Telecope. Credit: Observatoire international TTM.

Meanwhile, another telescope, the Thirty Meter Telescope which includes Canadian participation, is effectively dead as the U.S. National Science Foundation has pulled support and will not fund the Hawaii based telescope.

