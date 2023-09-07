Health

Reuters exclusively reported that Novo Nordisk has hired Thermo Fisher as its second contract manufacturer for its hugely popular weight-loss drug Wegovy. Novo Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen told Reuters in May the company had signed up a second contract manufacturer in the United States, but the identity of the company has not previously been reported. This was followed by another exclusive that Catalent’s plant in Bloomington, Indiana, will fill injection pens for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy as part of the two companies’ expanded supply agreement. Catalent’s shares briefly jumped on the news.