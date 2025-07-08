You can enjoy this bright stellar group with binoculars or any telescope as it hangs high in the predawn sky.

NGC 7686 is a star cluster in the Andromeda constellation.

It’s visible to the naked eye under dark skies, but binoculars or a telescope enhance viewing.

Astronomers believe it’s not a true cluster, but stars appearing close together.

“NGC 7686 looks like a triangular grouping of stars,” said Michael Bakich.

Climbing to 60° high in the east two hours before sunrise, the constellation Andromeda lies just to the upper right of the easy-to-spot W-shaped constellation Cassiopeia. This morning, let’s enjoy a view of the star cluster NGC 7686 in northwestern Andromeda, about 3° northwest of 4th-magnitude Lambda (λ) Andromedae.

This bright group of stars shines at magnitude 5.6 — visible to the naked eye for those with good low-light vision and clear, light-pollution-free skies. The 15’-diameter cluster is also readily visible through binoculars or any telescope; particularly at low power, Astronomy Associate Editor Michael Bakich notes NGC 7686 looks like a triangular grouping of stars. Larger apertures and higher magnifications will bring out more and fainter stars.

Although typically classified as an open cluster, astronomers have noted that based on the characteristics of its stars, NGC 7686 is more likely a superposition of many stars at different distances creating a visual overdensity, rather than a proper cluster.

