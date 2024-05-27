Cate Blanchett looked unrecognisable as she sported a long brunette wig while filming her latest spy thriller Black Bag in London on Friday.

The actress, 55, was worlds away from her usual platinum bob as she got into character while shooting on the streets in Marylebone.

Cate looked incredible in a brown leather jacket worn over a black wide legged jumpsuit, which she cinched in at the waist with a matching belt.

She added inches to her frame in a pair of towering boots and wore a pair of eye-catching blue tinted aviator sunglasses.

The Blue Jasmine star seemed in good spirits on set as she carried a water bottle before filming scenes.

Cate was spotted filming alongside Pierce Brosnan, who has returned to his James Bond roots by playing a spy called Spiegel.

The upcoming American spy thriller for Focus Feature is directed by Steven Soderbergh, known for the likes of Erin Brockovich, Logan Lucky, Magic Mike, and the iconic Ocean’s Trilogy.

The movie will see Michael Fassbender as the leading star alongside Cate, and they are joined Bridgerton favourite Regé-Jean Page and Skyfall’s Naomie Harris.

Also starring is Marisa Abela, who recently made headlines for her role in Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black, and The Crown actor Tom Burke.

The plot details are firmly being kept under wraps, with filming and production kicking off earlier this month in London.

Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs are behind the production, while the script is penned by David Koepp – known as one of the most successful screenwriters of all time at the US box office.

David, 60, is well known for his works on 1993’s Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man and The Mummy.

Cate recently left fans baffled after describing herself as ‘middle class’, despite a staggering $95million net worth.

The Australian star spoke during a press panel at Cannes Film Festival last week where she discussed the importance of giving refugee filmmakers space to tell their stories.

During the chat, Cate acknowledged her privileged position but left fans stunned as she went on to describe herself as ‘middle class’, despite her celebrity status.

‘I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class and I think one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex,’ she said.

But many were stunned that someone with a net worth of $95million and a multinational property portfolio would consider themselves ‘middle class’.

Cate was privately educated at a Melbourne girls’ school and has gone on to become a global celebrity and Hollywood star with a net worth of $95million.

The actress, who was born and raised in Sydney, is based in the UK and has lived in East Sussex with her playwright husband Andrew Upton and their four kids since 2015.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 1997, share three sons Dashiell, 22, Roman, 19, and Ignatius, 16, and a daughter Edith, eight.

Cate owns a £5million historic country estate near Crowborough, East Sussex, where she also bought up land next door – a £1.5million farmhouse with 100 acres.

She also bought a £5million eco home in Mawgan Porth, Cornwall, back in 2020 and has been busy renovating the five-bedroom property.

Cate and her Australian husband Andrew also have property Down Under as they also own an investment home in Sydney’s CBD.

Earlier this year, they sold their three-bedroom family home in Prahran, Melbourne, for more than $3million – much higher than the guide price of $2.25million to $2.45million.