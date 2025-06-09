



While the stock market has certainly seen its share of ups and downs over the year, any investor will tell you that 2025 has been unique in terms of volatility.

After all, it’s not every year that a president introduces tariffs of such a sweeping nature as President Donald Trump did this April. While Trump had certainly talked about his plan for tariffs in the past, seeing the actual numbers sent people into a tizzy.

The market took a sharp drop at first as concerns about economic impact boiled, but as Trump softened on some of his original stances and placed a 90-day pause on tariffs to allow time for negotiation with other countries, it slowly began to recover its footing.

Investors have been understandably shaken over the uncertain landscape, wondering if they should hold their cards or dump stocks that might be badly battered should the worst of Trump’s tariffs go into effect.

Many are looking to stock market experts in hopes of getting some advice about the situation, and in a new interview, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood did just that.

Cathie Wood has some bold takes on the stock she supports most. Image source: Fallon/Getty Images

Wood picks her top stock

During an interview with Steven Bartlett for his YouTube series Diary of a CEO, Wood was asked if she could invest in any one stock right now what her pick would be.

“Ok, well I have to give you our top pick,” Wood said. “It would be Tesla (TSLA) if I had to give you one stock.”

Wood paused before going on to explain her reasoning.

“Because think about it,” she said. “It is a convergence among three of our major platforms: robots, energy storage, AI.”

“And it’s not stopping with robotaxis. There’s a story beyond that with humanoid robots. And our $2,600 number has nothing to do with humanoid robots. We just thought it would be an investment period … but I think he’s going to start generating not only productivity gains internally, but revenues from humanoid robots,” Wood said.

Wood believes in Elon Musk

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been subjected to a lot of criticism as of late between his involvement with President Donald Trump, DOGE, and his neglect of Tesla because of it, Wood seemed unphased by it all, calling him a “genius of our time.”

“I think he’s the Thomas Edison of our age in terms of his innovative ingenuity,” Wood said. “And I also think, having met him a number of times, I think he’s a very good person. He wants to do the right thing. If I had to say one thing about him, he wants to do the right thing to transform the lot of most of humanity.”

Wood went on to address the backlash Musk has gotten in terms of Tesla owners who have sold their cars or otherwise become publicly critical of Tesla.

“Tesla, you know, was an environmental move,” she said. “Which I think a lot of people attacking his cars, who are, you know, very supportive of the environmental movement, they’ve forgotten [about him] sending a rocket to Mars with humanoid robots and ultimately people he thinks will transform life on earth as well.”

“Because what we’ve learned from space history and material science and technologies that help us break through into these very difficult problems to solve is going to help us here on earth.”

