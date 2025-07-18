Monsignor Pascal Gollnisch, the head of Catholic charity l’Oeuvre d’Orient, said Israel’s deadly attack on Gaza’s Catholic church is “totally unacceptable”.

“It is a place of worship. It is a Catholic church known for its peaceful attitude, for being a peacemaker. These are people who are at the service of the population,” Gollnisch told the AFP news agency.

“There were families, there were civilians,” he said.

At least three people were killed on Thursday in an Israeli air strike on the Strip’s only catholic church.