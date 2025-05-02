A 64-year-old woman, who has sued a Catholic congregation in Nagasaki over allegedly being raped by its priest, criticized the Archbishop of Tokyo Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, who heads the congregation, for ignoring her repeated pleas to take stricter measures against the priest.

In a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, Tokie Tanaka and her lawyer, Kazue Akita, questioned the integrity of Kikuchi, who is one of the 130 cardinals expected to join the conclave to elect a new pope after Pope Francis died last month.

Akita blamed Kikuchi for failing to take appropriate action when Tanaka told the congregation about the alleged sex abuse from the priest.