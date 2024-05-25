In a far more entertaining contest than their first fight two years ago, it was revenge in the rematch for Jack Catterall over Josh Taylor. Catterall of Chorley, England (29-1, 13 KOs) prevailed over Josh Taylor of Scotland (19-2, 13 KOs) in the long-awaited fight Saturday in Leeds, England. The scorecards were 117-111, 117-111, and 116-112.

While no titles were at stake, the win mattered to both men, and it showed in the effort they put forth across 12 hard rounds. “It’s bittersweet tonight. No world titles. I won the fight. We can close the chapter with Josh Taylor,” said Catterall.

Catterall Applies Lessons From the Loss

Catterall fought well at times in the first fight but not consistently enough. In the rematch, he was more aggressive. His left hook and bodywork behind a snapping jab got the better of Taylor in the first half of the fight.

But Taylor was just as determined to prove his victory was not a gift. He dug down and began winning rounds as he stood with Catterall. He won the eighth, ninth, and tenth rounds, finding the stamina to trade and get the better of Catterall with hard hooks from both sides.

Taylor Performs Well But Catterall Takes The Win

Momentum swung back in Catterall’s favor as he caught Taylor in the 11th round after a referee break with a straight left. It backed Taylor into the corner, and Catterall let his hands go. Taylor withstood it, and the pair fell on the canvas during a clinch. Catterall continued his attack.

Taylor stood up to the punches, but a swollen right eye may have prevented him from seeing the left hand coming. Taylor managed to stay composed and avoid a knockdown. He made it to the bell as both men raised their hands.

“I took more risks this time. Josh Taylor is an elite operator. Undisputed world champion, we knew we was up against,” said Catterall. “I went through the gears, I boxed smart. Even in the second half of the fight, I was more reserved. I was controlling the pace. I was landing clean,” calling it a more conclusive win.

Hearn: ‘Justice Was Served’

“Justice was served tonight, that’s for sure,” said Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn. “But he should have the belts around his waist … you can never take away that pain. But I’m so pleased this man got victory tonight.”

“I thought it was a great fight, fair play to Jack,” said Taylor. “It was a better fight than the first fight. I thought I just nicked the fight to be fair. It was a close fight. Compared to the controversy in the first fight, I think it must have played into the hands of the judges to be fair. Fair play to Jack. Let’s do a third one. Why not?” said Taylor.

Taylor said Catterall deserves to pursue title fights, “but I think that’s one apiece. So let’s do it, let’s do a trilogy.”

Cards In Question, But Not the Victory

Unlike the first fight, the outcome wasn’t disputed. However, Taylor’s promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, blasted the judges over the scorecard margins. “I thought he won the fight. Those scorecards were ridiculous. As a lesson, I will never ever allow an American fighter to come here with the British board scoring the fight,” said an angry Arum.

Hearn said he agreed the cards were too wide, but had no doubt Catterall won the fight.

Despite the war of words leading up to the fight, both men acknowledged it was in the heat of battle.

“I said to Josh after the fight. There’s been a lot of back and forth and a lot of strong words said over the last two years. None of it personal. We’ve shared 24 rounds together. Respect to Josh as well,” said Catterall.

“There always was respect between the fighters. That’s our competitive nature. There’s always respect, even between people you dislike,” replied Taylor.

Trilogy Ahead for Catterall and Taylor?

Fans would welcome a trilogy, but it would sweeten the deal if both men could bring belts to the table next time. The 140-pound division titles are all in play, held by Haney, Lopez, Matias, and Cruz. Catterall is ranked in the top five by three of the four sanctioning bodies and sixth by the WBO.

Taylor is ranked fifth by the WBO, but even in the loss, Taylor looked his best since winning the World Boxing Super Series.

Cheavon Clarke Captures British Commonwealth Title by Knockout

Cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke of England (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped countryman Ellis Zorro (17-2, 7 KOs) in eight rounds to win the vacant British Cruiserweight title by knockout.

Clarke took his time, looking for openings against Zorro. After a devastating first-round knockout loss to Jai Opetaia last December, Zorro showed caution in the early rounds. As both men warmed up and began exchanging, Zorro held his own by using his height and reach advantage with a smart jab.

But Zorro made a terrible mistake in the eighth round, deciding to exchange with Clarke. Zorro took a good right hook to the head well, then got cocky. He motioned Clarke in with his back to the ropes, and Clarke hit Zorro on the button with the same right hook, dropping Zorro to the canvas at the bell. Zorro was counted out at the end of the eighth round.

Clarke remains a prospect but took an essential step with the win. After two straight knockout losses, Zorro will need to reassess his approach.

Paddy Donovan Drills Lewis Ritson for TKO9 Win

Irish welterweight Paddy Donovan of Limerick (43-0, 11 KOs) met the moment against former British Champion Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs). After a deliberate start, Donovan turned up the heat and scored a ninth-round TKO to retain his WBA Continental welterweight title.

Facing a veteran, Donovan showed appropriate caution in early rounds until he sized up Ritson, then pressed the offense with hard hooks and body shots in the eighth round, visibly slowing down Ritson. He came out of the corner in the ninth round, and unloaded a series of hooks and body punches in combination, forcing a referee stoppage.