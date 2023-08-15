“He’s back with a vengeance.”

Cavity Colors, an apparel line catering to horror-obsessed fans, released a double-feature collection inspired by Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

The upcoming releases are a follow-up to the retail company’s previous Halloween-inspired collections, inspired by the film franchise’s earlier outings, including the 1978 original and the 1981’s Halloween II. The double feature collection includes one Halloween 5 t-shirt, showcasing the horror icon alongside the rest of the film’s cast.

Furthermore, the Halloween 4 collection includes two tees, with the other boasting a statement that says, “He changed the face of Halloween. Tonight, he’s back.” It also comes with one pair of sweatpants and a pullover, highlighting some memorable parts of the sequel. You can purchase the Halloween-themed collections via Cavity Colors’ official website.

Michael Myers’ Undying Place in the Horror Scene

Since six-year-old Michael committed his first kill on Halloween night in 1963 — which led to the all-grown-up Michael’s brutal killing spree — the John Carpenter-directed 1978 film became a formidable franchise that spawned many iterations from 1981 to 2009. Without giving Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) the rest and the peace that she certainly deserves, the villain returned in 2018, 40 years after the events of the first film.

By completely ignoring all other sequels from Halloween’s longlist of films, the Halloween trilogy — directed by David Gordon Green — became a separate sequel in its own right, continuing the horror film’s legacy with 2021’s Halloween Kills and 2022’s Halloween Ends. And though the franchise’s future remains dead at this point, without any plans for future sequels, there is no denying that the legacy the Halloween franchise left behind will endure in the horror genre forever.

You can check out Cavity Color’s Halloween 4 and 5 double-feature collection down below.