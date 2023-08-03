



Fans of Patron XO, the sadly terminated coffee liqueur made from tequila and arabica coffee essence that carried an almost cult-like status among enthusiasts, finally have another option in the joe-spirits space: Cazadores Café.

While there are differences between the famed Patron XO and Cazadores Café, both brands are owned by Bacardi and also have some similarities. Cazadores Café is created with Tequila Cazadores Blanco and goes through the brand’s seven-step, zero-waste process. This includes music therapy (yes, it’s a thing).

During fermentation, Mozart is played to the bubbling juices to “soothe the yeast and water particles to create the best possible taste for the tequila” before the liquid is finally infused with coffee and agave.

“We’re very excited to introduce Cazadores Café this summer,” says Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores’ brand director. “Following the trends we’ve seen in coffee-based cocktails and the popularity of the espresso martini, we wanted to create a tequila-based liqueur that would appeal to a wide range of cocktail enthusiasts in a new and innovative way.

Related: 12 Ways to Amp Up Your Coffee—Without Butter

“Cazadores Café is the perfect companion for get-togethers with friends as you go from daytime to nighttime, and can be enjoyed in a variety of settings, from brunch to at-home cocktails, to your favorite restaurant or bar,” adds Needham. “It’s the ideal way to get the fiesta started.”

Bottled at 33 percent ABV, Cazadores Café comes in a sleek glass bottle with a bold purple label that showcases the brand’s iconic stag. While it certainly can be enjoyed neat, especially chilled, you can also use it to whip up a tasty espresso cocktail.

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cazadores Café Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 ounce Cazadores Café

2 ounce fresh-brewed coffee or 1 ounce espresso

coffee beans, for garnish

Directions:

Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 to 60 seconds. Strain into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with coffee beans, if desired.

[$30; drizly.com]