Dhanraj: “No, I really don’t. I don’t, and again, Andree, I find it problematic that we are in a meeting where we are discussing something that is in the interests of the corporation. So, I, I’m not seeing the separation right now between the journalism and the interest of the corporation. I see how it would be in the interest of the corporation for this tweet not to be out, but I don’t see how, journalistically, it’s not sound…”