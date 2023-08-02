Gadar 2 received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but was subject to 10 mandatory cuts. Among the modifications made, the scene depicting rioters chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ was removed, and the ‘Shiv Tandav’ shlokas were replaced with the song line ‘Akhand hai…who sang hai‘. These alterations were necessary for the film to meet the certification guidelines set by the CBFC.

CBFC-Mandated Modifications in Gadar 2

The word Bastard in the film was substituted with the term ‘Idiot’ after the CBFC’s instructions for necessary changes. Additionally, the portrayal of the Defence Minister’s designation was rectified to Raksha Mantri in accordance with the CBFC’s orders. Further, the word Tirange was replaced with Jhande, and the dialogue Har Jhande Ko… was appropriately modified as per the CBFC’s guidelines. These modifications were implemented to comply with the certification requirements set by the CBFC.

The lyrics of the thumri song Bata De Sakhi underwent modification, being replaced by ‘Bata De Piya Kahaan Bitaayi Shaam’. Additionally, a dialogue referencing ‘Dono ek hi toh hai. Baba Nanak ne bhi yahin kaha hai‘ was substituted with ‘Ek noor te sab jag upaje. Baba Nanak ne bhi yehi kaha hai’, incorporating references to the holy Quran and Bhagavad Gita.

Moreover, the filmmakers were requested to provide documentary evidence for all the historical data and references related to the 1971 India-Pakistan war depicted in the film. As part of the certification process, the makers also submitted translations for the shlokas and mantras used in the movie. These changes were implemented as per the guidelines of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Gadar 2: UA Certificate and 170-Minute Runtime Confirmed

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared exciting news about the much-anticipated movie ‘Gadar 2.’ The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a UA certificate, making it suitable for a broader audience. With this certification, the film is set to deliver an engaging cinematic experience to viewers of different age groups.

Furthermore, Taran Adarsh has also revealed the official runtime of Gadar 2, which stands at a precise 170 minutes. This translates to an epic 2 hours and 50 minutes of captivating storytelling and thrilling moments. The movie’s substantial runtime promises a well-crafted narrative that will keep the audience engrossed from start to finish.

The trailer of Gadar 2 has significantly heightened the excitement for the movie’s release. One particular scene featuring Sunny Deol wielding a hammer has captured everyone’s attention. Director Anil Sharma recently discussed this scene during the film’s trailer launch event. He mentioned how he asked to team of 10-15 people to imagine big Bollywood and South actors performing the same action with a hammer. However, the team unanimously agreed that no one could match the impact of Sunny Deol in that role. They praised his unique charisma and presence, emphasizing that his portrayal is unmatched by any other actor.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma headline the cast of Gadar 2, scheduled for release on August 11.

