The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with INTERPOL and authorities in the United Arab Emirates, has successfully secured the return of Upavan Pavan Jain to India. He is a key accused in a Rs 3.66 crore fraud case registered in Gujarat.

Jain, who was the subject of a Red Notice issued by INTERPOL on March 6, 2023, was brought back to India as a deportee and landed at Ahmedabad International Airport on June 20, 2025. His return was facilitated by CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) in collaboration with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi.

Wanted by the Gujarat Police in a case registered at Adajan Police Station, Surat, Jain faces serious charges including cheating by personation, dishonest inducement for delivery of property, forgery of valuable security, and criminal conspiracy.

According to investigators, Jain, working as a real estate agent, showed four properties to the complainant and fraudulently convinced him to purchase them. He allegedly conspired with accomplices who impersonated the real property owners using forged identity documents. These documents were then used to open bank accounts in the names of the actual owners. The complainant was duped of ₹3.66 crore in the process.

After Jain fled India, he was geo-located in the UAE through close coordination between CBI and INTERPOL’s NCB-Abu Dhabi. Following his arrest in the UAE, Indian authorities submitted an extradition request via the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.