Kolkata: Following the directions of a single-judge bench of the Calcutta HC last week, CBI has taken over the probe into the murder of three BJP workers in Sandeshkhali in 2019 and has filed an FIR in connection with the case.

The bench, comprising Justice Jay Sengupta, ordered a probe by the central agency into the murder of Pradip Mondal, Debdas Mondal and Sukanta Mondal in June 2019.

Suspended AITC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s name was in the initial chargesheet when the North 24 Parganas’ district police conducted a probe. However, later, after the CID took over charge, his name was removed from the chargesheet.

Shahjahan is one of the main accused in the case.

