Russia has not yet commented on the attacks.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the mayor of Kharkiv said a drone had struck a petrol station in the city centre, and explosions were also heard in the city of Sumy.

Residential high-rise buildings, a supermarket and school were damaged, Oleh Kiper posted on Telegram.

Russian drones have killed at least two people and injured another five in a sustained attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, the governor of the region has said.

“The enemy is attacking Odesa with strike drones. There is considerable damage to civilian infrastructure, particularly dwellings,” Kiper posted, before later confirming the casualties.

“Two people died and five others were injured as a result of the strike. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims,” he said.

The city’s Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said: “The enemy has launched another massive attack on the city. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged in various areas of Odessa.”

Videos and images uploaded to social media, which the BBC has not yet verified, show explosions and damaged buildings.

Odesa, a strategically important port city on the Black Sea, has a population of around a million people. It has come under repeated attack since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The latest attack comes as the US signed a deal with Ukraine on the joint exploitation of its energy and mineral resources.

The long-anticipated deal shows much more solidarity with Ukraine than is usual for US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The two countries agreed to establish a reconstruction investment fund to spur Ukraine’s economic recovery from its war with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week announced a temporary ceasefire for the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the ceasefire would run from the morning of 8 May until 11 May – which coincides with victory celebrations to mark the end of World War Two.

In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for an immediate ceasefire lasting “at least 30 days”.