Danny Aeberhard Europe Regional Editor, BBC World Service

Getty Images Apartments were among the buildings went up in flames across Ukraine following the Russian air strike

At least three people have died following another widespread air bombardment by Russia. Two people were killed in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, the regional governor, Sergiy Lysak, said, while a woman died of her injuries after being rescued from a burning apartment in Odesa, according to emergency services. President Volodymyr Zelensky said 10 regions of Ukraine, including a number of cities, were hit in the overnight assault. Ukraine’s military said more than 340 explosive and dummy drones and 35 cruise and ballistic missiles were used. Although it said 90% of these were shot down, suppressed electronically or lost, more than 30 got through.

One of the strikes hit a residential block in the southern city of Odesa, causing a fire on its upper floors. Rescuers said five people were rescued from burning apartments – including the woman who later died. At least another six people were wounded. The eastern city of Pavlohrad was subjected to what Serhiy Lysak called a “hellish night and morning”. He said there had been “explosion after explosion” caused by drone and missile strikes, adding it had been the biggest-scale attack on the city to date. Targets reportedly included industrial sites, a fire department, a clinic, a school, and a cultural institution. Zelensky wrote of “important infrastructure” being damaged there. A missile plant is based in Pavlohrad, and the city has been struck in the past by Russia. Russia’s defence ministry said it struck military-industrial enterprises that produce components for missiles and drones overnight, but did not specify where.

The north-eastern city of Sumy was also attacked. Zelensky said critical infrastructure had been damaged, cutting power to several thousand families. There have also been strikes – including with guided bombs – on another town in the region, Shostka, which lies less than 50km (30 miles) from the Russian border. Officials said a “targeted hit” there had caused a fire. They did not say what had been struck. Unverified video footage posted online purportedly of the incident shows a fierce fire and billowing clouds of grey smoke. Zelensky once again stressed the importance of bolstering air defences, both in terms of supplies from allies, but also producing them in Ukraine, including more interceptor drones. The Trump administration recently moved to free up weapons supplies, even if some of these – including much-needed Patriot air defences – will be paid for by other Nato allies.

EPA/Shutterstock At least six people were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa