Nikos Papanikolaou BBC News

Watch: Beachgoers look on as wildfires burn in Greece

A major wildfire in eastern Crete has forced the evacuation of thousands of people and caused widespread damage to homes and businesses, as strong winds continue to hamper firefighting efforts. The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon near the village of Achlia, has spread rapidly across forested and mountainous terrain due to gale-force winds and high temperatures. According to Greece’s fire service, the fire has now split into three active fronts – in Achlia, Ferma and Skinokapsala. Fire crews say the conditions are creating new flare-ups, making containment efforts extremely difficult.

EPA Tourists evacuate a hotel during a wildfire in Ierapetra, on Greek island of Crete

Authorities have ordered the mass evacuation of hotels, rental rooms and homes in the Ferma municipality. The operation is underway with the support of the fire service, police and local volunteers. Manolis Tzarakis, president of the Ierapetra and Southeast Crete Hoteliers’ Association, told a local radio station on Thursday that around 5,000 people have been evacuated, the majority of whom are foreign tourists staying in local hotels. At least 200 evacuees are being sheltered in a sports hall in Ierapetra. As of Thursday morning, a total of 230 firefighters, supported by 13 specialised foot teams, 46 engines, and a drone surveillance unit, have been deployed in the area. For aerial firefighting, 10 helicopters have been made available – one of them coordinating airborne operations.

Authorities say the damage is extensive, with homes, greenhouses, villas, hotels and businesses reportedly destroyed in both coastal and inland areas. In the settlement of Agia Fotia, homes and rental properties have been destroyed, and the area is experiencing a power outage, according to local reports. At least four elderly people have been taken to hospital with respiratory problems caused by smoke inhalation.

EPA