Thomas Mackintosh BBC News, London

Reuters

Pope Francis, who has been battling pneumonia for two weeks, has had an “isolated” breathing crisis in hospital, the Vatican has said. It led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and “sudden worsening of his respiratory condition” on Friday following the “bronchospasm”. “The Holy Father was promptly bronchoaspirated and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response to gas exchange,” the Vatican said in an evening update. The 88-year-old remains alert, a statement added.

In an earlier medical update, the Vatican had said the pontiff was showing signs of improvement and would remain in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital due to the complex clinical picture. The Pope was admitted to hospital on 14 February after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. He was first treated for bronchitis before being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. Then, on 22 February, the Vatican said that the Pope had experienced a respiratory crisis and was in a “critical” condition, but later on Sunday released an update saying that he had “not presented any further respiratory crises”. The following day, the Pope issued a statement asking Catholics to pray for him after he was unable to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer in person for the second week running. But, while the Vatican said the Pope’s health is improving, it added that “further days of clinical stability are necessary to resolve the prognosis”.