Russia and Ukraine will hold a new round of peace talks in Istanbul on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side,” Zelensky said in his daily address on Monday. “Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.”

Zelensky proposed fresh talks at the weekend, days after US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with “severe” sanctions if there was no ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv within 50 days.

Washington has also pledged new weapons for the Ukrainian military, after Russia intensified attacks.