Kate Whannel Political reporter Jack Fenwick Political correspondent

PA Media

Sir Keir Starmer has said his welfare reforms strike “the right balance” after making concessions to his own backbench MPs. The government’s initial plans, aimed at bringing down the welfare bill, would have made it harder for people to claim personal independence payment (Pip), a benefit paid to 3.7 million people with long-term physical or mental health conditions. However, faced with a growing rebellion from Labour MPs and a likely defeat in the Commons, the government announced the stricter criteria would only apply to new claimants. “We’ve talked to colleagues who made healthy representations as a result of which we’ve got a package which I think will work,” he said.

Speaking to broadcasters, Sir Keir said: “We need to get it right that’s why we’ve been talking to colleagues and having a constructive discussion. “We’ve now arrived at a package that delivers on the principles with some adjustments and that’s the right reform and I’m really pleased now that we’re able to take this forward.” The government originally hoped to save £5bn a year by 2030 with its Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill, aiming to slow the rise in claimants. Working-age health-related benefits are estimated to cost an extra £30bn by 2029 without reforms. But the government faced growing discontent from around 120 of its own MPs over the changes. While the rebels told the BBC their colleagues are happy with the concessions, some Labour MPs have said they will still vote against the proposals. The size of that rebellion is not yet clear, although it is thought some 50 Labour MPs could still vote against the bill, and there would be several abstentions.

Dame Meg Hillier, who had led attempts to block the plans, told the BBC ministers had introduced “reassuring measures”, and that she would be backing the government. However, many of the MPs on the left of the parliamentary Labour Party make up much of the opposition to the bill and a number of others have also said they don’t believe the changes go far enough. For some, the concerns they have focus on the cuts that ministers want to make to disability benefits. For others, this row is the latest example of frustrations about a perceived lack of engagement between Number 10 and backbenchers who are seen to be out of favour. One senior Labour backbencher said it had been so long since Sir Keir called them that, if he did so to discuss the welfare plans, “I’ll open with congratulations on winning the general election”. Another Labour MP, who is still planning to vote against the government, said the views of some rebels were being viewed as “more important than others”, which they said “in itself is a huge problem”.