



Data Journalism team BBC News BBC Reform UK has made huge gains in local elections held across England on 1 May, taking control of 10 councils and winning the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes. Labour and the Conservatives both suffered their biggest local election defeats, failing to hold on to any of the councils they controlled before the election. The Liberal Democrats picked up scores of seats and gained control of three councils, while the Greens more than doubled their number of councillors. The six mayoral contests were more of a mixed picture, with Labour retaining three mayors, Conservatives gaining one and Reform UK picking up the two newly-created mayoralties. Use our tool to find out the results of elections near you. Council results Reform UK swept to victory across England with 31% of the vote, gaining a majority in 10 areas. The party took Doncaster from Labour and eight councils from the Conservatives: Derbyshire, Kent, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, North Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and West Northamptonshire. In Durham, there had been no party majority. The Liberal Democrats gained control of Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire and Shropshire, and made gains elsewhere. Both Labour and the Conservatives lost two thirds of their council seats, their worst local election performance on record. The Conservatives lost control of all 15 councils they held before the election. Some of Reform’s biggest victories were in former Conservative-controlled areas such as Staffordshire, Kent and Lancashire, where the party went from having no councillors elected in 2021 to holding a majority. The Lib Dems’ big gains were in Shropshire, as well as parts of the South and South West. The Conservatives’ biggest losses were in Kent and Staffordshire. For Labour, Durham and Doncaster saw the biggest falls in the number of seats. What if there had been elections for every council? The collapse in support for Labour and Conservatives in these 23 council elections indicates that the traditional main parties’ grip on voters may be loosening. The BBC’s projected national share, an estimate of how the country would have voted if everywhere had had a local election, shows the Conservatives in fourth place. Labour and Conservatives would attract only 35% of the vote between them, a historic low. Mayoral races Mayoral elections were fought in six areas of England, with two being elected for the first time. Reform won both of the new positions, in Greater Lincolnshire and Hull & East Yorkshire. Andrea Jenkyns – a former Conservative MP who defected to Reform in November – became the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire after gaining 42% of the vote. Labour retained three of the mayors they held: Doncaster, North Tyneside and the West of England. Reform took second place in all three contests, coming within a thousand votes of winning both North Tyneside and Doncaster. There was some comfort for the Conservatives in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with Paul Bristow winning comfortably ahead of a close race between Labour, Reform and the Liberal Democrats. Closest by-election The Westminster by-election in Runcorn and Helsby added some drama to the results, with a recount in the early hours of Friday. At daybreak, Reform’s Sarah Pochin won the seat from Labour, recording the narrowest victory of any parliamentary by-election: just six votes. Produced by Callum Thomson, Rob England, Christine Jeavans, Wesley Stephenson, Libby Rogers, Muskeen Liddar and John Walton. Lookup produced by Stephen Connor, Rebecca French, Scott Jarvis, Allison Shultes, Matthew Taylor, Holly Frampton, Adam Allen, Preeti Vaghela, Scott Liston and Callum Thomson

News”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”timestamp”,”model”:{“timestamp”:1746239039379}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A stylised map of England against the BBC’s election graphics”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A stylised map of England against the BBC’s election graphics”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:1920,”height”:1080,”locator”:”e12d/live/e71bdbb0-25e0-11f0-8f57-b7237f6a66e6.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}],”emphasiseImage”:true}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform UK has made huge gains in local elections held across England on 1 May, taking control of 10 councils and winning the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform UK has made huge gains in local elections held across England on 1 May, taking control of 10 councils and winning the “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Runcorn and Helsby by-election”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Runcorn and Helsby by-election”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5y6v02vv6wo”,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” by just six votes.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Labour and the Conservatives both suffered their biggest local election defeats, failing to hold on to any of the councils they controlled before the election.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Labour and the Conservatives both suffered their biggest local election defeats, failing to hold on to any of the councils they controlled before the election.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The Liberal Democrats picked up scores of seats and gained control of three councils, while the Greens more than doubled their number of councillors.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The Liberal Democrats picked up scores of seats and gained control of three councils, while the Greens more than doubled their number of councillors.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The six mayoral contests were more of a mixed picture, with Labour retaining three mayors, Conservatives gaining one and Reform UK picking up the two newly-created mayoralties.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The six mayoral contests were more of a mixed picture, with Labour retaining three mayors, Conservatives gaining one and Reform UK picking up the two newly-created mayoralties.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Use our tool to find out the results of elections near you.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Use our tool to find out the results of elections near content”,”app-image”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/vjassets/img/app-launcher.png”}},{“type”:”syndication”,”path”:”/include/newsspec/40405-uk-local-elections-2025/english/app/syndication”,”parameters”:{}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Council results”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Council results”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform UK swept to victory across England with 31% of the vote, gaining a majority in 10 areas.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform UK swept to victory across England with 31% of the vote, gaining a majority in 10 areas.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The party took Doncaster from Labour and eight councils from the Conservatives: Derbyshire, Kent, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, North Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and West Northamptonshire. In Durham, there had been no party majority.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The party took “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Doncaster”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Doncaster”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E08000017″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” from Labour and eight councils from the Conservatives: “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Derbyshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Derbyshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000007″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Kent”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Kent”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000016″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Lancashire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Lancashire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000017″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Lincolnshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Lincolnshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000019″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”North Northamptonshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”North Northamptonshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E06000061″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Nottinghamshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Nottinghamshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000024″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Staffordshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Staffordshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000028″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” and “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”West Northamptonshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”West Northamptonshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E06000062″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”. In “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Durham”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Durham”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E06000047″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, there had been no party majority.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The Liberal Democrats gained control of Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire and Shropshire, and made gains elsewhere.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The Liberal Democrats gained control of “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Cambridgeshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Cambridgeshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000003″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Oxfordshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Oxfordshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E10000025″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” and “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Shropshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Shropshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E06000051″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, and made gains elsewhere.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Both Labour and the Conservatives lost two thirds of their council seats, their worst local election performance on record. The Conservatives lost control of all 15 councils they held before the election.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Both Labour and the Conservatives lost two thirds of their council seats, their worst local election performance on record. The Conservatives lost control of all 15 councils they held before the election.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_2″},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Bar chart showing councillors elected by party after 1,637 of 1,637 seats declared. Reform UK 677 councillors, change since 2021 +677, Liberal Democrat 370 councillors, change since 2021 +163, Conservative 317 councillors, change since 2021 -676, Labour 99 councillors, change since 2021 -186, Independent and Others 89 councillors, change since 2021 -20, Green 80 councillors, change since 2021 +45, Mebyon Kernow 3 councillors, change since 2021 -2, Residents’ Assoc 2 councillors, change since 2021 -1″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Bar chart showing councillors elected by party after 1,637 of 1,637 seats declared. Reform UK 677 councillors, change since 2021 +677, Liberal Democrat 370 councillors, change since 2021 +163, Conservative 317 councillors, change since 2021 -676, Labour 99 councillors, change since 2021 -186, Independent and Others 89 councillors, change since 2021 -20, Green 80 councillors, change since 2021 +45, Mebyon Kernow 3 councillors, change since 2021 -2, Residents’ Assoc 2 councillors, change since 2021 -1″,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:2691,”height”:1752,”locator”:”1d1d/live/d7bc29e0-27a7-11f0-b26b-ab62c890638b.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Some of Reform’s biggest victories were in former Conservative-controlled areas such as Staffordshire, Kent and Lancashire, where the party went from having no councillors elected in 2021 to holding a majority.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Some of Reform’s biggest victories were in former Conservative-controlled areas such as Staffordshire, Kent and Lancashire, where the party went from having no councillors elected in 2021 to holding a majority.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The Lib Dems’ big gains were in Shropshire, as well as parts of the South and South West.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The Lib Dems’ big gains were in Shropshire, as well as parts of the South and South West.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_3″},{“type”:”embed”,”model”:{“locator”:”urn:flourish:embed:visualisation:22920810″,”provider”:”flourish-visualisation”,”usageRights”:{“suitableForSyndication”:true},”source”:”https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22920810″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”aresFlourish”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”aresOEmbed”,”model”:{“oembed”:{“version”:”1.0″,”provider_name”:”Flourish”,”provider_url”:”https://flourish.studio”,”html”:”u003ciframe src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/22920810/embed” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” height=”575″ width=”700″ style=”width:100%;” title=”Interactive or visual content”u003eu003c/iframeu003e”,”width”:700,”height”:575,”type”:”rich”}}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The Conservatives’ biggest losses were in Kent and Staffordshire. For Labour, Durham and Doncaster saw the biggest falls in the number of seats.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The Conservatives’ biggest losses were in Kent and Staffordshire. For Labour, Durham and Doncaster saw the biggest falls in the number of seats.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_4″},{“type”:”embed”,”model”:{“locator”:”urn:flourish:embed:visualisation:22917240″,”provider”:”flourish-visualisation”,”usageRights”:{“suitableForSyndication”:true},”source”:”https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22917240″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”aresFlourish”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”aresOEmbed”,”model”:{“oembed”:{“version”:”1.0″,”provider_name”:”Flourish”,”provider_url”:”https://flourish.studio”,”html”:”u003ciframe src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/22917240/embed” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” height=”575″ width=”700″ style=”width:100%;” title=”Interactive or visual content”u003eu003c/iframeu003e”,”width”:700,”height”:575,”type”:”rich”}}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What if there had been elections for every council?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What if there had been elections for every council?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The collapse in support for Labour and Conservatives in these 23 council elections indicates that the traditional main parties’ grip on voters may be loosening.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The collapse in support for Labour and Conservatives in these 23 council elections indicates that the traditional main parties’ grip on voters may be loosening.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The BBC’s projected national share, an estimate of how the country would have voted if everywhere had had a local election, shows the Conservatives in fourth place.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The BBC’s projected national share, an estimate of how the country would have voted if everywhere had had a local election, shows the Conservatives in fourth place.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Labour and Conservatives would attract only 35% of the vote between them, a historic low.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Labour and Conservatives would attract only 35% of the vote between them, a historic low.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_5″},{“type”:”embed”,”model”:{“locator”:”urn:flourish:embed:visualisation:22964140″,”provider”:”flourish-visualisation”,”usageRights”:{“suitableForSyndication”:true},”source”:”https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22964140″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”aresFlourish”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”aresOEmbed”,”model”:{“oembed”:{“version”:”1.0″,”provider_name”:”Flourish”,”provider_url”:”https://flourish.studio”,”html”:”u003ciframe src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/22964140/embed” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” height=”575″ width=”700″ style=”width:100%;” title=”Interactive or visual content”u003eu003c/iframeu003e”,”width”:700,”height”:575,”type”:”rich”}}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Mayoral races”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Mayoral races”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Mayoral elections were fought in six areas of England, with two being elected for the first time.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Mayoral elections were fought in six areas of England, with two being elected for the first time.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform won both of the new positions, in Greater Lincolnshire and Hull u0026 East Yorkshire.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform won both of the new positions, in “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Greater Lincolnshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Greater Lincolnshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/mayors/E47000017″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” and “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Hull u0026 East Yorkshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Hull u0026 East Yorkshire”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/mayors/E47000016″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Andrea Jenkyns – a former Conservative MP who defected to Reform in November – became the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire after gaining 42% of the vote.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Andrea Jenkyns – a former Conservative MP who defected to Reform in November – became the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire after gaining 42% of the vote.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_6″},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Bar chart showing Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire: Reform UK win. Vote share by candidate: Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK 42 percent, Rob Waltham Conservative 26.1 percent, Jason Stockwood Labour 12.3 percent, Marianne Overton Lincolnshire Ind 8 percent, Sally Horscroft Green 6.1 percent, Trevor Young Liberal Democrat 5.5 percent.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Bar chart showing Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire: Reform UK win. Vote share by candidate: Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK 42 percent, Rob Waltham Conservative 26.1 percent, Jason Stockwood Labour 12.3 percent, Marianne Overton Lincolnshire Ind 8 percent, Sally Horscroft Green 6.1 percent, Trevor Young Liberal Democrat 5.5 percent.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:2000,”height”:968,”locator”:”5919/live/da221b70-27a9-11f0-b26b-ab62c890638b.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Labour retained three of the mayors they held: Doncaster, North Tyneside and the West of England.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Labour retained three of the mayors they held: “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Doncaster”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Doncaster”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/councils/E08000017″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”North Tyneside”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”North Tyneside”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/mayors/E08000022″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” and the “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”West of England”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”West of England”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/mayors/E47000009″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform took second place in all three contests, coming within a thousand votes of winning both North Tyneside and Doncaster.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Reform took second place in all three contests, coming within a thousand votes of winning both North Tyneside and Doncaster.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There was some comfort for the Conservatives in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with Paul Bristow winning comfortably ahead of a close race between Labour, Reform and the Liberal Democrats.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There was some comfort for the Conservatives in “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Cambridgeshire and Peterborough”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Cambridgeshire and Peterborough”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/mayors/E47000008″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, with Paul Bristow winning comfortably ahead of a close race between Labour, Reform and the Liberal Democrats.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_7″},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Closest by-election”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Closest by-election”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The Westminster by-election in Runcorn and Helsby added some drama to the results, with a recount in the early hours of Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The Westminster by-election in Runcorn and Helsby added some drama to the results, with a recount in the early hours of Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”At daybreak, Reform’s Sarah Pochin won the seat from Labour, recording the narrowest victory of any parliamentary by-election: just six votes.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”At daybreak, Reform’s Sarah Pochin won the seat from Labour, recording the narrowest victory of any parliamentary by-election: just six votes.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Bar chart showing the results of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election with vote share for candidates with more than 1% of the vote: Reform UK 38.7% up 20.6 points, Labour 38.7% down 14.2 points, Conservative 7.2% down 8.8 points, Green Party 7.1% up 0.7 points, Lib Dem 2.9% down 2.2 points, Liberal 1.4% up 0.3 points, Independent 1.1% up 1.1 points”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Bar chart showing the results of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election with vote share for candidates with more than 1% of the vote: Reform UK 38.7% up 20.6 points, Labour 38.7% down 14.2 points, Conservative 7.2% down 8.8 points, Green Party 7.1% up 0.7 points, Lib Dem 2.9% down 2.2 points, Liberal 1.4% up 0.3 points, Independent 1.1% up 1.1 points”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:2000,”height”:1135,”locator”:”9da0/live/8b988ec0-27aa-11f0-8c66-ebf25fc2cfef.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_8″},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Produced by Callum Thomson, Rob England, Christine Jeavans, Wesley Stephenson, Libby Rogers, Muskeen Liddar and John Walton. Lookup produced by Stephen Connor, Rebecca French, Scott Jarvis, Allison Shultes, Matthew Taylor, Holly Frampton, Adam Allen, Preeti Vaghela, Scott Liston and Callum Thomson”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Produced by Callum Thomson, Rob England, Christine Jeavans, Wesley Stephenson, Libby Rogers, Muskeen Liddar and John Walton. Lookup produced by Stephen Connor, Rebecca French, Scott Jarvis, Allison Shultes, Matthew Taylor, Holly Frampton, Adam Allen, Preeti Vaghela, Scott Liston and Callum Thomson”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Banner with the words More on local elections 2025 against a purple backdrop. There is a multi-coloured pyramid on the right hand side.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Banner with the words More on local elections 2025 against a purple backdrop. There is a multi-coloured pyramid on the right hand side.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:1920,”height”:316,”locator”:”d02d/live/69ab4af0-1517-11f0-8a1e-3ff815141b98.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:””,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:””,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”LATEST: Live coverage with updates and analysis from across England”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”LATEST: Live coverage with updates and analysis from across England”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”LATEST: Live coverage with updates and analysis from across England”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/c39jedewxp8t”,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”AT-A-GLANCE: What’s happened in the local elections?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”AT-A-GLANCE: What’s happened in the local elections?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”AT-A-GLANCE: What’s happened in the local elections?”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1k410w11r3o”,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”FULL COVERAGE: Catch up on all our election stories”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”FULL COVERAGE: Catch up on all our election stories”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”FULL COVERAGE: Catch up on all our election stories”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/czx7343193vt”,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Thin, red banner promoting the Politics Essential newsletter with text saying, “Top political analysis in your inbox every day”. There is also an image of the Houses of Parliament.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Thin, red banner promoting the Politics Essential newsletter with text saying, “Top political analysis in your inbox every day”. There is also an image of the Houses of Parliament.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:1920,”height”:316,”locator”:”afb6/live/32a7bea0-2726-11f0-8f57-b7237f6a66e6.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Sign up for our Politics Essential newsletter to keep up with the inner workings of Westminster and beyond.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Sign up for our Politics Essential newsletter”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Sign up for our Politics Essential newsletter”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsletters/z7hc239″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” to keep up with the inner workings of Westminster and beyond.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”topics”:[{“title”:”England”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/england”,”isEvent”:false},{“title”:”Local government”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/cyj7rz85g59t”,”isEvent”:false},{“title”:”England local elections 2025″,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/czx7343193vt”,”isEvent”:true}],”onwardJourney”:[{“type”:”ohio”,”content”:[{“title”:”When will we know all the results?”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgdwwrdz3xo”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1746159446541,”firstUpdated”:1742486449117,”topics”:[“England”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Results are due for 23 councils across England, six mayoral contests and a by-election in Runcorn and Helsby.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1197/live/8d6bb5e0-0952-11f0-88b7-5556e7b55c5e.png”,”altText”:”An image of a woman tying a polling station sign to iron railings, with a multicoloured triangle superimposed on the photo. “,”width”:1920,”height”:1080}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:cvgdwwrdz3xo”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”How a city’s May Day traditions ‘faded away'”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyw92q4dp0o”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1746076384541,”firstUpdated”:1746076384541,”topics”:[“England”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”A historian explains how the folk festival once drew thousands of people to Southampton. “,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/aca1/live/9afffe00-25bd-11f0-9dc9-b193739ae462.jpg”,”altText”:”Five Morris men from King John’s Morris Men wearing top hats white shirts, black trousers and white socks pulled up to the knee. They have yellow and black tassels and accessories. They are dancing in front of the bargate in Southampton at dawn “,”width”:1095,”height”:617}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:clyw92q4dp0o”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”How does England’s GCSE grading system work?”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/education-48993830″,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745944209000,”firstUpdated”:1566456751000,”topics”:[“Family u0026 Education”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”The 9-1 grading system for GCSEs began in 2017 in England.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/E72F/production/_114038195_stokey.jpg”,”altText”:”Girl receives her results at Stoke Newington School, London”,”width”:976,”height”:549}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:cps:curie:asset:65922019-368c-9044-995d-af37a57d967c”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””}],”collectionId”:””,”sectionTitleProps”:{},”paginationData”:{“page”:0,”pageSize”:3,”total”:3},”title”:”England”,”summary”:””,”disableAutoPlay”:false,”innerCollections”:[],”playlistMode”:false},{“type”:”alaska”,”content”:[{“title”:”Sir Ed Davey celebrates Lib Dem gains in Wiltshire”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c77np188x3do”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1746286245366,”firstUpdated”:1746286245366,”topics”:[“Wiltshire”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”The Lib Dem leader joins councillors for a cricket match at Harnham Recreation Ground in Salisbury.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/8d23/live/64126b90-2832-11f0-b26b-ab62c890638b.jpg”,”altText”:”Sir Ed Davey pictured with a group of councillors who are wearing cricket gear. Sir Ed is holding a cricket bat up in the air, while holding a score board in the other which shows the Lib Dem’s have gained 40 seats and the Conservatives have lost 34.”,”width”:3500,”height”:1969}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c77np188x3do”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”Conservatives rule out coalition after Reform wins”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3dkj5v29rdo”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1746284996548,”firstUpdated”:1746270832194,”topics”:[“Leicestershire”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”The Conservatives lost control of Leicestershire County Council following the elections.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9021/live/1a0163f0-280d-11f0-8c66-ebf25fc2cfef.jpg”,”altText”:”A group of men in suits stand in a sports hall. Some of the men have their arms raised in celebration.”,”width”:4032,”height”:2268}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c3dkj5v29rdo”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”Reform promise savings after council election wins”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9djzewl5lwo”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1746284757302,”firstUpdated”:1746284757302,”topics”:[“Hereford u0026 Worcester”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”The party is now the biggest on Worcestershire County Council but does not have overall control.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/b22b/live/f8abb0a0-280e-11f0-8ede-8d976f800c86.jpg”,”altText”:”A man with short white hair smiles at the camera. He is wearing a blue and white striped shirt under a blue v-neck sweatshirt and a grey suit jacket. A poppy badge is on his left lapel and a blue and white rosette is on the other.”,”width”:2048,”height”:1152}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c9djzewl5lwo”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”Farage hails election results, as Labour and Tories digest losses”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62gy310ry2o”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1746280966888,”firstUpdated”:1746268568835,”topics”:[“Politics”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Reform UK took control of 10 local councils, won two mayoral races and added a fifth MP to its ranks.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/f103/live/24d1c4b0-282a-11f0-9714-bf834d19adae.jpg”,”altText”:”Nigel Farage speaking to Reform UK supporters. He is wearing a white shirt and navy blazer, and a red, white and blue tie. He has grey hair.”,”width”:4985,”height”:2804}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c62gy310ry2o”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”Reform-run council told it could stop solar farm”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cgenl77d50wo”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1746277569714,”firstUpdated”:1746265480388,”topics”:[“Stoke u0026 Staffordshire”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Reform UK leader Nigel Farage lists some decisions the party’s newly-elected councillors could make.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/3558/live/47433b50-27f3-11f0-9ad5-856f506b58bd.jpg”,”altText”:”Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attends a post-election event at the Staffordshire County Showground. 