This story has been updated.

Sept. 12, 2023 – New COVID-19 vaccines, designed to target more recent variants of the virus, will be arriving in doctor’s offices, pharmacies and clinics this week after the CDC gave the new formula final authorization today.

Earlier Tuesday, a CDC advisory committee of doctors and nurses voted 13-1 to recommend all Americans age 6 and up get an updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to target newer versions of the virus. CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, followed suit a few hours later, allowing the shots to be given. Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have said they are the ready to make the shots available.

“We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” Cohen said in a statement. “CDC is now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months and older to better protect you and your loved ones.”

Reports of a mutating virus and COVID hospitalizations of about 17,000people a week in the United States, according to the health protection agency, led to a 13 to 1 vote by the committee. With CDC action, Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies would be required to cover the cost of the vaccines with no charge to patients.