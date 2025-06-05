



Before you travel, it’s always a good idea to review country-specific health information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as travel safety information provided by the U.S. State Department.

These notices and travel advisories provide important information to help U.S. citizens guard their health and safety while traveling abroad — whether on a cruise or another type of trip.

Related: US changes travel threat level for controversial Caribbean port

Although travelers often focus more attention on destination-specific safety and security threats outlined in travel advisories, it’s important to consider travel health notices, too.

The CDC recently updated some of these notices, including a vital warning for travelers concerning outbreaks of dengue, a common mosquito-borne disease that can have life-threatening health consequences in some cases.

More than 13 million cases of dengue were reported across the Americas and in the Caribbean in 2024, and dengue outbreaks in these areas continue in 2025.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Cozumel, Mexico is one of several popular cruise ports with a dengue risk. Image source: Royal Caribbean International

Dengue outbreaks are happening in popular cruise destinations

The CDC recently updated its travel health notice about global dengue, warning travelers that a number of countries around the world continue to report increased numbers of cases of the serious disease.

In its notice, the CDC also explains that health officials are seeing a concerning rise in the number of dengue cases among U.S. travelers returning from certain countries.

Dengue outbreaks are reported regularly in many popular tourist destinations, including cruise ports, in the Caribbean, Central America, South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

Related: Royal Caribbean shares new health warning for cruise passengers

Specific countries currently experiencing dengue outbreaks include:

Brazil

Colombia

Comoros

Cuba

Ecuador, including the Galápagos Islands

Fiji

French Polynesia, including the island groups of Society Islands (Tahiti, Moorea, and Bora-Bora)

Marquesas Islands (Hiva Oa and Ua Huka)

Austral Islands (Tubuai and Rurutu)

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Iran

Mexico

Pakistan

Panama

Philippines

Saint Lucia

Samoa

Sudan, and

Tonga.

Public health officials in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have also declared dengue outbreaks.

If you’re taking a cruise to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Mexico, Panama, or Saint Lucia, you should be especially careful and take steps to protect yourself from dengue.

Be the first to see the best deals on cruises, special sailings, and more. Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

What can you do to protect yourself from dengue during a cruise?

Dengue is caused by a virus that’s spread by mosquito bites, so the CDC advises travelers visiting risk areas to be diligent about preventing them. The CDC’s recommendations for mosquito bite prevention include:

Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors

Sleep in an air-conditioned room or room with window screens

If you do get mosquito bites during a cruise or other trip to a destination with a dengue risk, there are a few things to know and key symptoms to look out for following your trip.

Dengue can take up to two weeks to begin, and illness generally lasts less than a week. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle and joint pain, and minor bleeding.

If you develop a fever or experience other symptoms of dengue, you should see a health care provider and inform them of your travel.

Related: CDC says throw this food out after salmonella sickens cruisers

In some cases, dengue can become severe within a few hours, quickly turning into a medical emergency that typically requires hospitalization. Severe dengue can lead to hemorrhage (uncontrolled bleeding), shock (seriously low blood pressure), organ failure, and even death.

Even if you don’t get sick, if you’ve recently visited a dengue risk area, you should also continue protect yourself from mosquito bites upon your return home to reduce the chance of spreading dengue.

The CDC advises that travelers returning from a destination with a dengue risk should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks in order to avoid spreading dengue to mosquitoes that could spread the virus to other people.

(The Arena Group will earn a commission if you book a cruise.)

Make a free appointment with Come Cruise With Me’s Travel Agent Partner, Postcard Travel, or email Amy Post at [email protected] or call or text her at 386-383-2472.