Neve Gordon-Farleigh BBC News, Norfolk

Andrew Turner/BBC Rupert Lowe says he will now be donating £1,000 to charity after his mistake

An MP has admitted he mistook a charity rowing crew for “illegal migrants”. Independent MP Rupert Lowe shared a picture on X on Thursday, showing a boat close to wind turbines off the Norfolk coast, and wrote: “Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW”. HM Coastguard contacted the crew to confirm their identities and it was revealed the boat contained a team of charity rowers attempting to travel from Land’s End, Cornwall, to John O’Groats, Caithness. In a later post, Mr Lowe said: “As a well done to the crew, I’ll donate £1,000 to their charity – raising money for MND.”

Lowe posted about the boat at about 20:25 BST and said he had alerted the authorities. He added that if the people on board were illegal migrants he would be “using every tool” to ensure they were deported. However, at 06:38 on Friday, he explained the “unknown vessel” was a false alarm. He said: “We received a huge number of urgent complaints from constituents – I make no apologies over being vigilant for my constituents. It is a national crisis. “No mass deportations for the charity rowers, but we definitely need it for the illegal immigrants!”

Rupert Lowe/X Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe posted the picture on X saying he would be “using every tool” to ensure they were deported

Lowe has been vocal in his calls for stronger measures to tackle illegal migration, advocating mass deportations. He was elected as a Reform UK MP last year but was expelled from the party in March, amid claims of threats towards its chairman, Zia Yusuf. Lowe denied the allegations and the Crown Prosecution Service said he would not face criminal charges. The crew of four, which included Mike Bates, a British record-holder for rowing across the Atlantic solo, said they found the post “hilarious”. Mr Bates said: “I looked to my right and there was maybe a dozen individuals stood on the shoreline staring at us. “I’ve not been mistaken for a migrant before. “The best comment was the one asking where the Royal Navy were when you need them. I’m a former Royal Marine, so the Royal Navy were on the boat.”

Robby West/BBC Mike Bates (left) said it was “almost vigilante-style” how people watched and followed them down the beach