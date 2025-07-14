Fighting has raged since Moscow launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Referencing the threat from Russia, he denounced “imperialist policies” and “annexing powers”.

Macron called for France’s defence spending to rise by €3.5bn (£3bn) next year and then by a further €3bn in 2027.

In a speech to the armed forces in Paris, he said “we are living in a pivotal moment” due to complex geopolitics.

French President Emmanuel Macron has outlined plans for a big increase in defence spending, warning Europe’s liberty is facing a “greater threat” than at any time since the end of World War Two.

Macron pledged to double France’s military budget by 2027, three years earlier than originally planned.

In 2017, his country’s defence budget stood at €32bn and under the plans would rise to €64bn in two years’ time. The proposals still need to be approved by the French government.

“To be free in this world, you must be feared. To be feared, you must be powerful,” he said in the speech, which fell on the eve of Bastille Day.

Macron said the world was witnessing the return of nuclear power and the “proliferation of major conflicts”.

He also referenced the US bombing of Iran, fighting between India and Pakistan and what he called the “ups and downs in American support for Ukraine”.

Last month, Nato members agreed to commit to spending 5% of GDP annually on defence, up from the previous target of 2%.

The UK also announced its own defence review, with Defence Secretary John Healey saying it would send a “message to Moscow”.

On Friday, the head of the French army, Thierry Burkhard, said Russia saw France as its “main adversary in Europe”.

Russia posed a “durable” threat to Europe, Burkhard said, adding that the “rank of European countries in tomorrow’s world” was being decided in Ukraine.

France’s Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is expected to outline next year’s budget on Thursday.