



One country that did not feature on Donald Trump’s list of tariffs on US trade partners was Russia. US outlet Axios quoted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying this was because existing US sanctions on Russia “preclude any meaningful trade” and noting that Cuba, Belarus and North Korea were also not included. However, nations with even less trade with the US – such as Syria, which exported $11m of products last year according to UN data quoted by Trading Economics – were on the list. The US imposed large-scale sanctions on Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Trump has generally taken a friendlier approach to Russia since his return to the White House.

He has made ending the war a priority and a top Russian official is in Washington this week for meetings with his administration, as negotiations continue on a deal. Last month, Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on countries buying Russian oil if Russian President Vladimir Putin did not agree to a ceasefire. On Thursday, Russian media also argued that their country was not on the sweeping tariffs list because of existing sanctions. “No tariffs have been imposed on Russia, but that’s not because of some special treatment. It’s simply because Western sanctions are already in place against our country,” says state-run Rossiya 24 TV. According to its sister channel Rossiya 1, Russia is missing from the list “to the disappointment of many in the West”. Many Kremlin-controlled media outlets have specifically referred to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who told Fox News: “Russia and Belarus, we don’t trade with. They’re sanctioned.” According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, the US imported goods from Russia worth $3.5bn (£2.7bn) in 2024. It mainly consisted of fertilisers, nuclear fuel and some metals, according to Trading Economics and Russian media. Some of the Russian coverage has taken a mocking tone, with pro-Kremlin NTV saying Trump treated America’s allies in Europe as “serfs” who only respond with “moaning”. Many, such as Zvezda TV which is run by Russia’s defence ministry, note the inclusion of uninhabited Heard Island and McDonald Islands on the tariffs list. “Looks like it’s some penguins who will have to pay the 10% tariff,” Zvezda said.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is facing a 10% tariff on its exports to the US. The country’s first deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, said the new US tariff would mostly hit small producers. She also said Ukraine was “working to secure better terms”. In 2024, Ukraine exported $874m (£642m) worth of goods to the US and imported $3.4bn from the US, according to the deputy prime minister. “Ukraine has much to offer the United States as a reliable ally and partner,” she added. “Fair tariffs benefit both countries.” Despite the small scale of trade, the US has provided significant material support for the war against Russia. Trump has argued that the US has spent $300-$350bn on such aid, while the US Department of Defense said $182.8bn had been “appropriated” – a figure that covers US military training in Europe and replenishment of US defence stocks – for Operation Atlantic Resolve. The US has also been attempting to reach a deal for access to Ukrainian minerals as part of negotiations to end the war.





