



The British Medical Association and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have agreed to resume talks following the end of the latest strike by resident doctors in England. The five-day walkout which finished on Wednesday morning took place after talks broke down last week. After the strike ended, Mr Streeting offered to resume talks early next week following a plea from the union to get back to the negotiating table. The BMA has now accepted that offer. Streeting said he was not willing to negotiate on pay, but instead resume the previous talks which were focussed on working conditions, including career progression, exam fees and rotas.

However, he warned the union it had lost the government’s goodwill because of the latest strike, which finished on Wednesday. Streeting’s letter to the BMA on Wednesday said it was “ironic” the BMA was asking for talks, pointing out he had never left the negotiating table. The previous talks ended last Tuesday when the union confirmed its five-day walkout was going ahead. It was the 12th strike since spring 2023, but the first under Labour.

Shortly after the election, Streeting reached a deal with resident doctors that saw a pause to industrial action. It led to a 22% increase in pay over a two-year period. They have been given another 5.4% average rise this year, but the BMA renewed strike action arguing that was not enough since pay was still a fifth lower than it was in 2008. In his letter on Wednesday, Streeting said the latest strike action was “deeply disappointing” and “entirely unnecessary” given talks that had started could have made substantive improvements to the working lives of doctors. He said the strike had had a detrimental impact on patients. And Streeting added: “Your action has also been self-defeating, because you have squandered the considerable goodwill you had with me and this government.” But he said his door remained open, adding he was happy to meet early next week. BMA resident doctor co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said they were looking forward to returning to the talks with the health secretary. “We hope this time he feels able to bring to the table a more detailed offer of settlement that is tangible and acceptable.” It is not yet clear the scale of disruption to health services caused by the latest strike. The NHS has attempted to keep most of the non-urgent work going, such as knee and hip operations. Some hospitals reported they were able to do more than 80% of their normal activity – previously it had been as low as 50%. Resident doctors represent nearly half the medical workforce and range from doctors fresh out of university through to those with up to a decade of experience.





