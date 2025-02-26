A one-year prison sentence and a six-year ban on holding public office might seem like a heavy penalty for a politician.

But the Bosnian-Serb leader Milorad Dodik made light of the verdict at the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The president of the country’s majority-Serb Republika Srpska region told supporters at a rally in the regional capital Banja Luka there was “no reason to worry”.

His conviction on charges of ignoring the rulings of the international High Representative was “nonsense”, he said.

Dodik said he had “learned to deal with more difficult things” and called on the crowd in Republika Srpska’s de facto capital to “be cheerful”.

The verdict was the culmination of a long-running conflict between Dodik and the international High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt.

Schmidt is still the supreme authority in Bosnia, 30 years on from the Dayton Agreement which ended the Bosnian War of the 1990s.

The high representative has the power to impose or annul laws – and sack officials ranging from judges to political leaders.

One former holder of the post, Paddy Ashdown, the former leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrats, sacked almost 60 Bosnian-Serb officials in a single day in 2004, in a crackdown on their protection of war criminals.

But the high representative’s powers have been used much more sparingly in subsequent years, as Bosnia’s international supporters stepped back in the hope that local leaders would work together to create a viable and prosperous country.

The strategy has not been a success. Ethno-nationalist leaders remain entrenched in a country which is divided into two “entities” – the majority-Serb Republika Srpska and the Federation, where the population are mostly Bosniaks and Croats.

The central government is weak – and there is little incentive for parties to cooperate. Instead, their guiding philosophy is simple and self-interested: divide, rule and profit.

As a result, the country is struggling with low wages, a sluggish economy and a constant flow of emigration by talented people seeking a better future elsewhere.

“Bosnians of all ethnicities are united by their disdain for their own leaders,” says Toby Vogel, co-founder of the Democratisation Policy Council think tank.

“They would love not to vote for these guys, but it’s structurally almost impossible for cross-community politicians and parties to emerge.”