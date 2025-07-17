Sam Francis Political reporter

One of four rebel MPs suspended by Labour for defying party orders has said it will not silence her – but she will continue to support the government as an independent. Rachel Maskell told the BBC she had been expelled from the party in Parliament for her role in a rebellion against disability benefit cuts, which forced Sir Keir Starmer into a U-turn on a key piece of legislation. Maskell said the welfare bill fell apart ahead of crucial Commons vote because the government did not listen to its backbenchers when the reforms were being drawn up. Minister Jess Phillips said the suspended MPs should not be surprised after their “persistent” rebellions and “slagging off” of the government.

On Wednesday Labour withdrew the whip from four MPs – meaning they will now sit as independents in the House of Commons – and stripped three more of their role as trade envoys – unpaid jobs handed out to backbench MPs. Maskell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday that the chief whip had made it “very clear” to her that her “work on the disabled people reforms were the reason” for her suspension. The MP for York Central said she had not been a “ringleader” of a rebellion but that she had sought to “advocate” for her constituents, including disabled people who “are very invisible in our society”. Now sitting as an independent, she said she would do “all that I can to support the Labour government”. “But that doesn’t mean that I’m silenced,” she told BBC Breakfast, adding that she did not believe the prime minister had “got it right”. “If my constituents are telling me something, I want to be able to advocate,” she said. The welfare bill broke down because backbenchers weren’t listened to in the early stages, she said, and this must change “because ultimately backbenchers bring vast experience with them”.

But Labour minister Phillips said that, from what she could see, “this is nothing to do with someone voting against a particular bill”. Ministers were forced to water down their plans after 47 Labour MPs rebelled against the government’s proposed cuts to welfare, but only four were suspended Philips pointed out. The suspensions were instead for people “constantly going on the airwaves, slagging off your own government,” she said. She also dismissed the idea that MPs could not raise concerns with the government. “There is absolutely no reason why people cannot speak up about the things that they care about, but we do have to work as a team,” Philips told BBC Breakfast. It further undermined the prime minister’s authority after a series of policy reversals, including restoring the winter fuel allowance to millions of pensioners. A senior Labour MP said the suspensions had left some backbenchers in a “state of shock”. Toby Perkins told BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight late on Wednesday: “There’s a number of colleagues who voted against that (welfare) legislation who are wondering if they’re phone is going to ring.” While he said some MPs would now think “very, very carefully” before voting against the government, he said there would be others “who feel this is an overreaction.”

