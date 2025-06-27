Reality stars, actors, royals and a whole host of A-listers have travelled to Venice for the lavish wedding between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Jenner and Ivanka Trump were just some of the celebrities seen on the boats and streets of the Italian city on Thursday and Friday.

The festivities are expected to last three days, ending with a large party for the married couple and their hundreds of guests on Saturday.

The event has attracted protests from a variety of groups in Venice, including locals fighting over-tourism to climate change activists.