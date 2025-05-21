Italy has approved a law that tightens the rules for people with Italian heritage to get passports.

Previously, anyone with an Italian ancestor who lived after 17 March, 1861 – when the Kingdom of Italy was created – qualified to be a citizen under the ‘jus sanguinis’, or descendent blood line law.

Under the amended law, which parliament ratified on Tuesday, applicants for an Italian passport must now have one parent or grandparent who was a citizen by birth.

The government said it changed the rules to “enhance” the link between Italy and the citizen abroad, avoid ‘abuse’ and ‘commercialisation’ of passports, and free up resources to clear backlogged applications.