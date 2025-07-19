Anti‑immigration protests have taken place in dozens of towns and cities across Poland.

Most demonstrations attracted several hundred people or fewer on Saturday – but police estimated that about 3,000 took part in the largest rally in the southern city of Katowice.

The protests were organised by far-right political group Konfederacja, and another nationalist organisation.

Politicians from Konfederacja and the opposition Law and Justice party have been warning about a flood of illegal migration in Poland – but official figures do not support their claims.