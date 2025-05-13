Three Belgian soldiers have been injured in a shooting incident during a military training exercise in Scotland.
Belgium’s defence ministry said approximately 10 other soldiers also sustained hearing damage during the incident.
The defence ministry declined to say where in Scotland the incident took place, but last week it was reported around 600 Belgian armed forces personnel were in Moray for a large-scale operation called Red Condor.
Two of the injured soldiers are now in a stable condition, with one expected to undergo surgery in Scotland before being repatriated to Belgium.
The third soldier who went to hospital sustained minor injuries and has since been discharged.
A spokesman for Belgium’s defence ministry said: “The incident took place during a planned training exercise. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.
“The families of the injured personnel have been informed.”
The Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever posted on X that he had been informed that three members of the Third Parachute Battalion had been injured.
He wished them a speedy recovery and offered his condolences to their loved ones.