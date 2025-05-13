Three Belgian soldiers have been injured in a shooting incident during a military training exercise in Scotland.

Belgium’s defence ministry said approximately 10 other soldiers also sustained hearing damage during the incident.

The defence ministry declined to say where in Scotland the incident took place, but last week it was reported around 600 Belgian armed forces personnel were in Moray for a large-scale operation called Red Condor.

Two of the injured soldiers are now in a stable condition, with one expected to undergo surgery in Scotland before being repatriated to Belgium.