Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced limits on how long some offenders can be returned to prison, under plans to ease prison overcrowding.

Under the shake-up, offenders recalled for breaching their licences will be released after a fixed 28-day period.

The change is intended to bypass lengthy waits for a parole board assessment before they can be released again.

Mahmood warned that despite promised new prisons, it would not be possible to “build our way out of this crisis”.

She said the change would not apply to those who commit a serious further offence – or are deemed to pose a high risk.