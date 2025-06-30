Joshua Nevett Political reporter

EPA

The government is to release more details about the concessions it has made over proposed welfare changes, as ministers attempt to quell a rebellion of Labour MPs. Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the government is aiming to deliver a “fairer, more compassionate” benefits system, ahead of a vote on its reforms on Tuesday. Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was forced into a U-turn to salvage his benefits changes after more than 120 Labour MPs threatened to vote down his plans. The deal with rebel MPs suggests the welfare reforms will only save £2bn a year, rather than the £5bn they were expected to save by 2030.

The Conservatives said ministers had wasted an opportunity to reform welfare and have called for cuts to mental health benefits for all but the worst cases. The original welfare reform bill included proposals to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) and cut the health-related element of universal credit. But an amendment that would have halted the bill at its first hurdle was signed by 126 Labour backbenchers, who argued the plans were rushed and would push vulnerable disabled people into poverty. When it became clear the bill would fall, the prime minister offered major concessions to rebel MPs – including limiting Pip cuts to only new claimants. The government also reversed its plans to freeze the health-related component of universal credit, and the payment will now rise in line with inflation for existing recipients. Ministers will outline the terms of a review of the Pip assessment, to be led by disabilities minister Sir Stephen Timms in collaboration with disabled people. The regulations that would bring into effect the right for people receiving health and disability benefits to try work without fear of reassessment will also be laid in Parliament.

But dozens of Labour MPs still have misgivings about the benefits changes and could defy the government in Tuesday’s vote. Clive Efford, the Labour MP for Eltham and Chislehurst since 1997, told the BBC he would still oppose the government’s welfare plans despite significant concessions. When asked whether he had changed his mind, he said: “No, I’ve not, I’m afraid. “There are still £3.5bn worth of savings that are required in these measures and we don’t yet know the poverty impact that they will have.” Efford said he thought many of his Labour colleagues were “waiting to hear what the government are saying today” and how the amended proposals would impact benefits recipients. He added: “Until we know and understand the impact on them we shouldn’t be taking what I see as a leap in the dark.”