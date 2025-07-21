Though Italy only scored three goals in the group stages, they have scored first in each of their four outings in Switzerland.

Andrea Soncin’s side controlled possession in the first half against Norway and transitioned from defence to attack with frightening speed.

England’s defence have already struggled with the pace of France and Sweden’s forwards, and that has been an ongoing concern since the World Cup in 2023.

“Italy load the line. They do it really effectively and the Norwegians just couldn’t deal with how they stretch the game,” former England defender Anita Asante said on BBC One.

Italy like to make the pitch as wide as possible. Against Norway their wide players hugged the touchline, meaning makeshift left-back Guro Reiten was unable to contribute to attacks. They could look to pin back England full-backs Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in a similar way.

“Italy showed the fight, they showed the hunger and they showed the belief. They’re also reflecting the growth of Italian women’s football,” said Asante.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha picked up on Italy’s post-match celebrations.

“Italy were celebrating as if they’ve almost won it themselves, but that’s a reminder that there are so many different perceptions as you enter the tournament and that’s important because they’ll be proud of that as a team and nation.

“Why can they not believe they can win one more game and play for the whole trophy?”

That said, Italy appeared to flag during the second half, and were fortunate Norway did not capitalise. However, England needed extra time and penalties to beat Sweden and have an injury concern over captain Leah Williamson after she hobbled off after an awkward landing on her ankle.

“I just think we’re starting to see that lethargic side from Italy, as you would expect in the fourth game of this tournament,” former Scotland captain Rachel Corsie said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“A lot of players have started all the matches. You can understand why it would take its toll.”