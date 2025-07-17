Celebrate International Moon Day with Starmus by sharing your best Moon images. Submit via Instagram DM for a chance to be featured!

Starmus Festival is inviting the public to celebrate International Moon Day on July 20 by sharing Moon-themed artwork, photos, or illustrations on social media. Submissions sent via Instagram direct message may be featured on the festival’s account.

Credit: Starmus Festival

In 2021, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 20 International Moon Day, a celebration of our nearest celestial neighbor on the anniversary of the day Apollo 11 landed on the Moon in 1969. The Starmus Festival, founded by astronomer Garik Israelian and astronomer and musician Brian May, is involved with many astronauts and has featured a number of Apollo mission celebrities at their international science festivals, including Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Now, the Starmus Festival is celebrating International Moon Day by hosting an activation on their social media community links. Starmus is asking you to share your photos, illustrations, or digital art showing the Moon on Sunday, July 20, and Starmus will share these throughout the day on their Instagram stories.

The submissions that generate the most engagement will be selected for a carousel post on the main Starmus feed on Monday. To participate, simply send your Moon images by direct messaging to Starmus via your Instagram account. See the attached graphics. And we will see you on the Moon!