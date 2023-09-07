October 2, 2023, is National Custodian Day, and we’ve got lots of unique ideas to help you celebrate!

What is National Custodian Day?

Every educator knows it: Schools would literally fall apart if it weren’t for the custodial staff. They keep your school running every single day (even when your latest craft project involves major glitter spills), giving students clean and tidy spaces to learn and grow. While we think they deserve to be celebrated every single day, National Custodian Day is the one day the calendar set aside just for them.

National Custodian Day 2023 is Monday, October 2. Consider kicking off your week with a school assembly in their honor, or greet them at the door with coffee and donuts. Or try one of these custodian appreciation activities, rounded up from real schools across the country.

National Custodian Day 2023 Ideas and Activities

Need some clever ways to honor your school’s custodial staff? We’ve got you covered!

Invite custodians to story time

Invite your custodian to join your class on the carpet for story time! If they’d like to, they can be the guest reader. Or they can simply enjoy the story along with your students, and perhaps a snack too. Check out these 10 Books That Celebrate School Custodians to find the perfect read.

Create heartfelt thank-yous

Words of thanks really do mean a lot. Create individual cards, or work on a big version from each class instead. Be sure to express what makes your custodial staff extra special. Read this open letter to custodial staff for inspiration, then have students write their own.

Write them a book

Take things a step further by putting together a whole book of thank-you notes! Take a look at what Delaven Davien Schools did for their janitors in their Instagram post here.

Give them a social media shout-out

Share your appreciation for custodial staff far and near on your school’s social media accounts. Feature their photos and maybe even a few fun facts about each custodian. Or show them in action, helping kids along their educational journey.

Do a celebratory walk-through

Have students line the halls to cheer their custodians as they walk through! This is the kind of personalized touch that really shows staff members how valuable they are.

Deck the halls

Decorate the halls or the custodial office with signs, balloons, and other festive decorations. Let students get involved, since they’re the ones that really benefit from custodians’ hard work.

Leave notes on their door

This is an easy way to celebrate National Custodian Day 2023, involving nothing more than some sticky notes! It only takes a minute or two to write a message that can really make someone’s day.

Give them a break

Are there any daily tasks your students can do on National Custodian Day to give your cleaning staff a bit of a break? Maybe they can gather up all the trash at the end of the day or clean their own desks that day. Tip: Ask custodians about this in advance, so you don’t accidentally wind up creating more work in the end.

Show them they’re your rock

This painted rock says so much! You could also paint a wall mural or decorate the sidewalks leading into the school.

Buy them lunch (or dinner)

Everybody loves a free meal! Be sure to ask what they’d like, and remember to accommodate dietary restrictions when necessary.

National Custodian Day Gift Ideas

While you may not be able to buy your school custodian a car the way these teachers did, you can still give them thoughtful gifts that show how much you appreciate them. Try these cool ideas.

Custodian Hero Tee

This shirt is sure to make your custodial staff grin, while teachers will nod knowingly every time they see it.

Chaos Coordinator Insulated Tumbler

When you stop to think about everything a custodian does each day, you realize they really are the ones that corral the chaos in your school buildings.

Work Belt Apron

Help them keep their favorite supplies handy wherever they are in the school. Consider personalizing these strong work aprons using iron-on vinyl, or having them machine-embroidered for a special touch.

Custodian Mug

Fill this mug with candy or other treats, and tuck a Starbucks gift card inside to make a thoughtful National Custodian Day gift.

Clear the Trail Custodian Shirt

This sweet message is also incredibly true. Custodians, we couldn’t do it without you!

