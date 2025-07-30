In a continent abundant with talent, innovation, and drive, these three women are leading with purpose and reshaping what leadership looks like across sectors. From building inclusive financial ecosystems to revolutionizing childcare and unlocking digital access for women, their stories reflect the power of investing in women—not only as a moral imperative but as a smart strategy for Africa’s growth. As we celebrate African Women’s Day, we honor their vision and the impact they have created.

Itoro Ugorji, Chief Executive Officer, The Baby Lounge

Itoro Ugorji

Early-years educator turned childcare innovator, Itoro Ugorji is the founder and CEO of The Baby Lounge, a pioneering social enterprise in Nigeria that provides high-quality, accessible childcare solutions—from employer-sponsored crèches to mobile event care.

Drawing on experience in banking and international early childhood education, she is reshaping care infrastructure to empower working parents, especially mothers, by enabling them to balance career and family life. Itoro’s advocacy centers on transforming invisible caregiving labor into visible economic enablers, building systems that give families dignity and peace of mind.

“It still takes a village to raise a child, the make-up of that village just changed. Childcare providers are a very critical part of that village and care support system today.”

Evelyne Dioh, Founding Partner of WIC Capital

Evelyne Dioh

Founding Partner of WIC Capital and a driving force behind the Women’s Investment Club, Evelyne Dioh is opening doors for African women entrepreneurs traditionally excluded from high-growth sectors. Through her investment and advisory work, she provides women with the capital, visibility, and support they need to scale their businesses across borders.

By building gender-lens investment funds and mentoring networks, Evelyne is rewriting the rules of market entry for African women and paving the way for more inclusive economies. Recognized on the Choiseul 100 Africa list of top young African leaders and named to the Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) 40 Under 40, she exemplifies how expanding market access for women not only drives growth—but also creates new ecosystems of opportunity.

“I’ve chosen a life of impact—believing that investing in African SMEs is a calling, not just a strategy. When capital becomes a tool for social and economic transformation, and leadership is anchored in purpose, real change begins. True transformation happens where capital meets conviction.”

Sabine Mensah, Deputy CEO, AfricaNenda

Sabine Mensah

A digital finance expert and Deputy CEO of AfricaNenda, Sabine Mensah is at the forefront of efforts to close Africa’s digital gender divide and build inclusive digital financial systems. She is ensuring that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)—such as digital ID, instant payment systems, data exchange platforms, and open-source solutions—empowers, rather than excludes, women.

Sabine’s work emphasizes that when women are absent from the design, deployment, and benefits of digital systems, DPI risks reinforcing long-standing inequities. Her mission is to make sure it does the opposite: unlock opportunities, drive inclusion, and transform women’s access to finance across the continent.

“Growing up, I saw firsthand how women’s economic power transforms families and communities. Today, I’m driven to design digital systems that remove barriers and unlock possibilities for African women, because when women thrive, Africa thrives.”