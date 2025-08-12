Lake Erie is an ecological powerhouse and a truly remarkable ecosystem. Despite being the smallest and shallowest Great Lake, it has the greatest variety of species of all the Great Lakes and provides a source of drinking water for millions of people.

Unfortunately, Lake Erie has been plagued with nasty algal blooms every summer for more than a decade. Algal blooms are an overgrowth of algae, which happens when too many nutrients enter the lake. Excess agricultural fertilizers and manure are the main sources of nutrient pollution in Lake Erie. Rainfall and snowmelt can flush nutrients off the land and into the water, where they feed algae, instead of crops, and cause the algae to grow out of control. These blooms choke the water of oxygen and can be toxic to humans and animals, threatening the overall health and wellbeing of the ecosystem and surrounding communities.

But we have some good news

After years of thick, green slime, Lake Erie is showing small signs of recovery with less nutrient pollution entering the lake since 2020—something to celebrate on our 9th annual #WeAreLakeErie Day!

On August 28, you can join our virtual event by sharing personal stories and photos of Lake Erie. Show us what Lake Erie means to you.

The fight to save Lake Erie isn’t over

Although less nutrient pollution entering the lake is a step in the right direction, this does not mean that the fight to save Lake Erie is over. A wetter spring could bring the blooms back to full force, washing away all of the progress made. This is why more still needs to be done to address the issue and reduce nutrient pollution at its source.

Canada and Ontario, together with Great Lakes states, play critical roles in safeguarding Lake Erie and other fresh waters. This responsibility is especially important, as U.S. President Trump has threatened to tear up Great Lakes agreements and gut the agencies responsible for scientific research and environmental restoration.

On this #WeAreLakeErie Day, sign on to urge our governments to take necessary action to ensure Lake Erie continues to improve, and that all fresh waters are sustained and healthy for future generations.