



Celebrity Cruises has leaned into romance.

“Celebrity Xcel, the cruise line’s newest elevated vacation experience, will give date night an upgrade by offering more variety than ever before to make couples getaways even more unforgettable,” the cruise line shared in a press release.

The cruise line will add its first ever brunch offering at new al fresco restaurant, Bora as well as the most expansive entertainment offering across Celebrity’s fleet including new theatre and club shows, dance parties, and endless activities in between.

“Reconnecting with loved ones over new experiences is important to Celebrity guests. Celebrity Xcel will be their happy place with new dining options and all-new entertainment and activities creating endless opportunities to ‘Date Night, All Day Long’,” said Celebrity Cruises Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner, “These elevated new experiences will invite guests to discover something new while creating shared memories.”

Celebrity Xcel will have multiple new venues and experiences. Image source: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Xcel offers new restaurant

Xcel will offer 32 globally inspired food and beverage choices headlined by Bora.

“With panoramic ocean views and a vibrant setting, Bora will transport guests to the Mediterranean coast with a seafood-forward menu. The rooftop restaurant will transition from day to night, offering the perfect setting for guests to enjoy a lively brunch or an intimate dinner,” the cruise line shared.

By day, Bora’s upbeat, boozy brunch will serve Mediterranean-inspired classics, like shakshuka eggs with coriander, avocado and sourdough toast, and a flavorful croissant eggs benedict with lemon-scented salmon gravlax, ricotta spread and hollandaise sauce, alongside brunch favorites like French toast. Customizable Bloody Mary’s with over-the-top garnishes will be offered at a Bloody Mary bar and refreshing cocktails will keep the vibes high, as roving musicians play energetic hits.

At night, Bora’s chef-led tableside dining preparations and dishes designed to share set an intimate mood for dinner. Guests will savor fresh seafood like seared branzino and garlic aioli, fideos negros tostados with razor clams, carabinero prawns, and elevated spins on Mediterranean favorites like lamb tagine with saffron couscous, while they dine under the stars. A backdrop of Greek ballads and Italian love songs will round out an unforgettable evening.

Celebrity Xcel adds new shows

Celebrity Xcel will set sail with the cruise line’s most expansive and all-new entertainment offering including three new theatre shows developed by creative visionaries, inspired by their credentials spanning theater, films, television and world-renowned artist’s concert tours and all the bright lights in between.

Guests will be amazed by Celebrity’s largest theatre cast with breathtaking performances by world-class singers, dancers, parkour artists, and specialty performers enhanced by state-of-the-art technology, including kinetic lighting, lasers, and a larger-than-life LED screen, designed to create a more immersive experience.

“Designed to create memorable moments of connection from morning to night, Celebrity Xcel will sail with our most expansive entertainment offering to date with over 75 resident performers – the most of any Celebrity ship,” shared Celebrity Cruises Entertainment Vice President Lisa Lehr. “The offering is brand-new at every turn, from unforgettable new Theatre shows, new interactive shows in The Club and a variety of immersive parties and live music options; the choice is endless for guests to find their perfect match each and every night.”

After dinner, date night continues with options to match every mood. Guests can sing along to all their favorites with Celebrity’s Piano Bar entertainer. Meanwhile, in The Club, two new interactive shows transport guests to another era.

For couples ready to groove the night away together, multiple new dance parties beckon them to the dance floor from destination inspired festivals, to 80’s glitz and glam parties, an elevated country music night, and a romantic candlelit concert experience thrown in for good measure. Plus, an even more electric Shine the Night party returns, enticing guests to end the perfect date dancing under the stars.

Celebrity Xcel is sailing her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale in November 2025, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

In Summer 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season where guests will immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before on seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

