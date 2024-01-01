Share with fellow dog lovers!

Whether they are walking the red carpet or dodging the paparazzi, celebrities always step out in style, and our canine companions can walk in their fashionable footsteps by wearing attire from a high-profile personality’s pet collection! Here are just a few of the famous faces whose love for our four-legged friends led them to launch a celebrity pet brand that includes apparel for pups.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star offers adorable things for our canine companions through florence by mills’ pet collection, which launched in 2023 in partnership with Kanine Pets World Limited.

Dogs need not be distressed that they might make a mess when they dine thanks to the brand’s eco-friendly dog bibs, which are made from 100% recycled cotton and feature a “winnie” logo tab, in a nod to the actor’s poodle.

Canines can weather any storm in style with a raincoat for Rover made of recycled polyester fabric and available in either a solid color or fun print pattern. Brown also helped to co-create the collection’s hoodie, which was made from French terry fabric. Florence by mills and Kanine are donating to animal welfare causes.

Kaley Cuoco

Press photo courtesy Oh Norman!

The Big Bang Theory alum made a big impression when her pet brand Oh Norman! debuted in 2023.

Along with offering an array of toys, dining items and liquid supplements, Oh Norman! (which was named in memory of the star’s late Pit Bull) also has cute, organic cotton dog sweatshirts. The clothing currently carried by the brand includes a “therapist” dog hoodie that can be paired with a “patient” human hoodie, and a “freeloader” dog hoodie that can be worn along with a pet parent’s “caretaker” hoodie.

A star who wears her heart on her sleeve, the Kaley Cuoco-founded company is donating a portion of sales of all Oh Norman! products to various animal rescue organizations.

Jonathan Davis

The lead singer of the nu metal band KORN unleashed the new pet line Freak On A Leash in 2023.

Named in honor of the group’s 1999 hit single, your headbanging barking buddy can wear one of the brand’s rocking Freak On A Leash hoodies.

One option is a black raglan design complete with a red-lined, spiked hood. (Pet parents can copy their canine companion’s style with their own human hoodie.)

The other is a black cotton fleece hoodie with distress details and a chartreuse lined, spiked hoodie. Both pieces of apparel feature a kangaroo pocket on the back. Sizes range from extra small for a pup under 30 pounds, to an extra large for Fidos who weigh up to 75 pounds.

Pet parents can also turn up the volume on Rover’s hard rocking look with Freak On A Leash accessories, including stone- or spike-accented collars, or a black and red harness available in sizes small to large.

A brand with a big heart, a portion of the proceeds from Freak On A Leash pet products have benefited Take Me Home, which has been saving the lives of animals in kill shelters since 2001, and through its partnership with Rock Out for Rescue has helped to spay/neuter more than 25,000 companion animals in several states.

Funds from Freak On A Leash have also helped Pup Culture Rescue, a female-founded foster-based dog rescue in Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton

Tail-waggers can tap into their inner diva when out on a stroll in bubblegum-shaded clothes and accessories from the METAPINK collection. Launched in mid-2023, the Moshiqa x Paris Hilton collab ranges from casual chic “Boss Babe” bathrobes, bandanas and sweatshirts to a red carpet-worthy sweater and hat set and full length gown.

While “sliving” in style, dogs who don Moshiqa x Paris Hilton Collection clothing will be helping animals in need, as 10% of the sales revenue from items in the collection will be donated to Dumpster Doggies.

Dolly Parton

The queen of country music began her reign over the world of canine couture in 2022 when her pet brand Doggy Parton was unleashed.

Four-legged fans can show their love for the iconic singer in shirts emblazoned with vintage images of Dolly, or with t-shirts embellished with the Dolly quotes “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world” or “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” Other quotable tees available include “In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly” and “What Would Dolly Do?”

Canines who love costumes can get gussied up with the America’s Country Sweetheart costume set, which includes a sequined dress, guitar and wig, while dogs who like to don dresses will look pretty as a picture in a pink cowgirl creation or a red gingham overalls dress.

If your barking buddy has a more subtle sense of style, a denim and gingham bandana and a blue jean jacket are available.

Tailwaggers who love the iconic chart topper can also accessorize their look with an array of tiny cowboy hats, or a beaded necklace decorated with a rhinestone image of Parton’s signature butterfly.

A legend who mixes fame with philanthropy, a portion of the proceeds from the Doggy Parton pet brand benefits Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue.

Christian Siriano

The Project Runway mentor has created a collection for our fashion-forward four-legged friends who love to “put on the dog.” Items range from ruffled dresses to cozy sweaters and a classic hoodie.

Snoop Dogg

It’s a Dog(g)’s Life – Snoop Dogg Enters the Pet Accessory Space with the Launch of Snoop Doggie Doggs

Spot can step out in D.O. Double G style thanks to Snoop Dogg’s line of pet apparel Snoop Doggie Doggs, which was created in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc. and launched in late 2022.

Selections include several hip hop-influenced hoodies made of sweatshirt material with a fleece lining. Throw A Dogg A Bone features the face of the Rover-loving rap icon; Mic Drop’s design features two criss-crossed crystal and glitter accented microphones, a paw print and an embroidered Snoop Dogg logo, and a bubblegum pink “Boss Lady” hoodie is embellished with crystal and glitter accents that highlight Snoop Dogg’s name.

These designs are also available in 100% polyester T-shirt form, as is an Off The Chain Tee, which is adorned with a chain and lock design.

Canines can also head off to bed looking their best in Off The Chain, Boss Lady or Halftime PJs.

For the four-legged football fanatic, Snoop Doggie Doggs offers 100% polyester Halftime, Boss Lady and Off The Chain pet jerseys.

Trend-conscious canines can also accessorize their look with Snoop Doggie Dogg collars, bandanas, and even baseball caps complete with Snoop-style braids.

As Snoop Dogg says: “If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!”

Jeffree Star

Known for a cruelty-free cosmetics line that has helped its customers literally put their best face forward, in 2021 the high-profile pet parent to multiple Pomeranians unleashed Jeffree Star Pets.

The line offers a set of three stylish bandanas, as well as several accessories, including pretty pink leashes and collars decorated with the name of the acclaimed makeup artist.

Lisa Vanderpump

Pups can go glam for a good cause by wearing attire from Vanderpump Pets and Vanderpump Dogs. All of the proceeds from the sale of Vanderpump Dogs hoodies, sweaters, baseball jackets, and dresses, as well as other merchandise, benefits animals in need.