No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Celestial spheres | Astronomy Magazine

March 6, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
A nighttime photograph of a beach at low tide, revealing spherical rock formations that are typically underwater. In the foreground, smooth, rounded rocks are visible in low light, with waves gently lapping from the left. Coastal cliffs rise in the background, with trees silhouetted at the top. The sky dominates the upper portion of the image, with the Milky Way stretching at a slight angle from vertical across the frame. Colors in the sky include shades of pink, purple, and blue against the darker night sky. The composition creates a sense of depth, with the rocks in the foreground leading to the cliffs and then to the Milky Way, extending above and out of frame.
4
SHARES
8
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Celestial spheres | Astronomy Magazine



product

celestial-spheres
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/celestial-spheres/
Celestial spheres | Astronomy Magazine
Abhijit Patil, taken from Mendocino County, California The unusual rock formations that give Bowling Ball Beach its name are usually submerged and visible only at low tide. The imager used an astromodified Nikon mirrorless camera and 16mm lens to create a five-shot vertical panorama. The sky panel makes use of UV/IR-cut filter and star trackerContinue reading “Celestial spheres”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/Bowling_ball_beach_NMW_ES-1568×1960.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-03-06
2025-03-06
159311

Abhijit Patil, taken from Mendocino County, California

The unusual rock formations that give Bowling Ball Beach its name are usually submerged and visible only at low tide. The imager used an astromodified Nikon mirrorless camera and 16mm lens to create a five-shot vertical panorama. The sky panel makes use of UV/IR-cut filter and star tracker to take a 120-second exposure at f/2.2 and ISO 800.


Related Posts

Next Post
Woman Asleep On Bed

Tinnitus Seems to Be Somehow Connected to a Crucial Bodily Function : ScienceAlert todayheadline

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co