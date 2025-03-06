Celestial spheres | Astronomy Magazine

Abhijit Patil, taken from Mendocino County, California

The unusual rock formations that give Bowling Ball Beach its name are usually submerged and visible only at low tide. The imager used an astromodified Nikon mirrorless camera and 16mm lens to create a five-shot vertical panorama. The sky panel makes use of UV/IR-cut filter and star tracker to take a 120-second exposure at f/2.2 and ISO 800.