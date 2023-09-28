Cell Culture Collective, Inc., a leading life science supply company specializing in the sale and distribution of tissue culture reagents and consumables, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Defined Bioscience. Through this collaboration, Cell Culture Collective will become an authorized distributor for Defined Bioscience’s optimized animal/serum-free stem cell culture products.

“As a company committed to advancing the quality and availability of research tools, this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Lauren Supko, CEO of Cell Culture Collective, Inc. “Defined Bioscience’s innovative products pave the way for more effective research, while reducing research costs and we are thrilled to play a part in that.”

The partnership will facilitate broader access to Defined Bioscience’s cutting-edge stem cell culture products. These products include an all-in-one pluripotent stem cell medium kit, and thermostable growth factors for cultivated meat. They offer several key advantages, including:

•Greater Reproducibility: Higher consistency across experiments, leading to more accurate results.

•Ease-of-Use: Streamlined protocols that can be easily incorporated into any lab’s existing processes.

•Cost-Effective: Premium quality without the premium price tag.

“Working with Cell Culture Collective allows us to reach a wider audience who can benefit from our advanced stem cell culture products,” said Steven Rees, Ph. D. CEO, Defined Bioscience, Inc. “We look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership.”